Olandria Carthen, the woman that you are. On November 5, the Love Island breakout star was seen in New York City running around for what I can only assume was a full day of errands all over the city. She ditched the bright pink gown she wore to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards the night prior, replacing it with a stunning workwear-inspired dress, which she accessorized with pointed-toe heels and a black purse. As always, her glam was next level.

To start, Carthen’s hair was the epitome of effortless style. Loose waves, parted to the side, tumbled over her shoulders, and plenty of volume added some body to the look, framing her face beautifully. Her makeup was simple but enhanced her features perfectly. Flushed cheeks and soft cat eyeliner were paired with a ‘90s nude lip, and her skin was glowing—even as the temperatures continued to drop in the city.

Topping everything off was a French manicure. Carthen chose an elegant almond shape with medium-length nails, and a muted, almost cream shade for the smile line instead of the stark white often associated with the look. In short? She gets a 10 on all fronts.

Olandria Carthen is seen on September 12, 2025 during New York Fashion Week in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since wrapping the latest season of Love Island USA, Carthen has been everywhere, becoming a fashion and beauty icon along the way. Just last night, she sported an elegant updo with a deep side bang, and the night before that, she wore a stunning chocolate brown bob to the CFDA Awards with Brandon Blackwood.

Then, back in August, she was seen sporting the Barbie ponytail of my dreams while promoting the reality show. In short, it seems like Carthen is living out her Pinterest mood board whenever she gets the chance, and personally, I’m here for it. Want to recreate her voluminous bombshell hairstyle? Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand when you do.