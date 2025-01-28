A gorgeous Valentine’s Day makeup look is the perfect finishing touch to your date-night outfit. While you can find plenty of inspiration for high-glam looks across the internet, the Spring/Summer 2025 runways are my preferred source for approachable glam that works in real life, not just if you have a ring light and thousands of followers.

Many of these looks tap into many of 2025's biggest makeup trends , so don’t think you’ll see the last once the night ends. Think: blown-out blush, natural glam, glowy skin, and ‘80s-inspired eyeshadow. Of course, we included V-Day mainstays like the most attainable red lipstick look ever and classic black winged eyeliner . Better yet, I found all the products you need to perfect each one at home, like a luxury glossy lip stain and an eyeshadow stick that gives you a sexy, sultry eye look in just one swipe. Who doesn't love a bit of effortless makeup for a night out with people you love?

Whatever vibe you choose, your new favorite Valentine’s Day makeup look is bound to be on this list. Now you’ll just need a Valentine’s Day manicure, and you’re set from head to toe for a day filled with love, in whatever form that takes.

Flushed Blush

Models at Chanel were sent down the runway with a natural baby-pink flush. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fake a natural flush this Valentine’s Day with a flirty baby pink blush shade. Cream blushes are a dream to blend for more subtle color, or reach for a powder formula for an airbrushed look that lasts all night.

Smudged Waterline Eyeliner

Dior kept its runway beauty look simple with smudged waterline eyeliner and a pared-down complexion. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The sexiest smudged eyeliner look can be accomplished in minutes. Use a long-lasting black pencil liner to rim your waterline for a sultry lived-in look . Then, blend the same product across your bottom lash line with a thin, dense brush and you're out the door in minutes.

Just-Kissed Lipstick

Models at Ulla Johnson wore lipstick that perfectly resembled a just-kissed pout. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There's something so romantic about just-bitten, barely-there lipstick. It gives the impression that the wearer has just been kissed, the ideal look for the most romantic holiday of the year. Whether you prefer a satin or matte finish, you can get the look with a sheer lipstick formula. Chanel's Rouge Coco Flash lipstick delivers a glossy, hydrating wash of color. For a blurred, matte effect, opt for fan favorites from Violette_Fr or Glossier.

A Modern Smokey Eye

Smokey eye makeup, as seen at Kim Shui, is a classic look on and off the runways. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing says sex appeal like a smokey eye, which is why the makeup look has survived the test of time. It's also deceptively easy to do yourself. You can use a nude eyeshadow palette for a multidimensional look, or smudge a cream eyeshadow across your lids for an easy wash of color.

Classic Matte Red Lips

Perfectly-applied matte red lips reigned supreme at Alejandra Alonso Rojas. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Red lipstick on Valentine's Day is the beauty equivalent of a red, white, or blue bikini on the Fourth of July—it just makes sense. Go with a matte full-coverage pick like the ones seen on the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Spring 2025 runway to get the look perfectly right. Marie Claire's favorite matte lipsticks include Westman Atelier's luxurious Lip Suede, Maybelline's Superstay Matte Ink, and MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick, a cult classic first released in 1999.

A Festive Wash of Color

Washes of pink eyeshadow at Coperni added a fun flair. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those who love maximalism, a sweep of bold color across the lids provides an unexpected pop of color but couldn't be easier to accomplish. With velvety-smooth textures that glide seamlessly across the lid, eyeshadow sticks and cream eyeshadows will be your best friend. Choose a sweet baby pink shade to fit the Valentine's Day theme.

Metallic Liner

Loewe opted for metallic graphic liner for an amped up makeup look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The holiday calls for something special, so if you want to make sure you really shine on V-day, swap out your traditional black eyeliner for a metallic one. You can go bold with a graphic eyeliner shape like the models wore at the Loewe Spring 2025 show, or you can keep it simple and allow the shimmery hues to really stand out.

Vampy Lips

Deep, vampy shades were the lip color of choice at Versace. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If classic red lipstick isn't up your alley, take after Selena Gomez and her vampy lipstick at the 2024 Emmys (or the Versace runway) and go for a darker, moodier shade. We especially love a deep shade combined with minimal eye makeup. The contrast keeps attention where you want it—on your lips!

Au Natural Glow

Richard Quinn opted for a natural look with glowy skin and lips. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Not all makeup looks have to be elaborate multi-step creations—sometimes, a simple, "no makeup" look can make just as big of an impact, as seen on the Richard Quinn Spring 2025 runway. Bring an ethereal glow to your natural complexion with a highlighter on the high points of your face—cheekbones, tip of the nose, and on your cupid's bow.

Winged Eyeliner

Winged eyeliner added major edge at Gucci. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Winged eyeliner is not an easy skill to master, so props to you if it's part of your makeup repertoire. But if not, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to switch up your routine and try it out. Even beginners can nail a winged look with a liquid eyeliner pen with an ultra-fine tip.