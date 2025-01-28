10 Gorgeous Valentine’s Day Makeup Ideas Straight From the Spring Runways

I'm swooning for these looks.

Photo collage of models from Spring 2025 fashion week from Ulla Johnson, coperni, gucci, and loewe
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
A gorgeous Valentine’s Day makeup look is the perfect finishing touch to your date-night outfit. While you can find plenty of inspiration for high-glam looks across the internet, the Spring/Summer 2025 runways are my preferred source for approachable glam that works in real life, not just if you have a ring light and thousands of followers.

Many of these looks tap into many of 2025's biggest makeup trends, so don’t think you’ll see the last once the night ends. Think: blown-out blush, natural glam, glowy skin, and ‘80s-inspired eyeshadow. Of course, we included V-Day mainstays like the most attainable red lipstick look ever and classic black winged eyeliner. Better yet, I found all the products you need to perfect each one at home, like a luxury glossy lip stain and an eyeshadow stick that gives you a sexy, sultry eye look in just one swipe. Who doesn't love a bit of effortless makeup for a night out with people you love?

Whatever vibe you choose, your new favorite Valentine’s Day makeup look is bound to be on this list. Now you’ll just need a Valentine’s Day manicure, and you’re set from head to toe for a day filled with love, in whatever form that takes.

Flushed Blush

model at Chanel SS25 wearing rosy pink blush makeup

Models at Chanel were sent down the runway with a natural baby-pink flush.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fake a natural flush this Valentine’s Day with a flirty baby pink blush shade. Cream blushes are a dream to blend for more subtle color, or reach for a powder formula for an airbrushed look that lasts all night.

Merit Flush Balm

Merit Flush Balm

Chanel Beauty Joues Contraste Powder Blush

Chanel Beauty Joues Contraste Powder Blush

Kosas Blush is Life Baked Talc-Free Dimensional + Brightening Blush
Kosas Blush is Life Baked Talc-Free Dimensional + Brightening Blush

Smudged Waterline Eyeliner

Model backstage at Dior S25 show wearing waterline eyeliner

Dior kept its runway beauty look simple with smudged waterline eyeliner and a pared-down complexion.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The sexiest smudged eyeliner look can be accomplished in minutes. Use a long-lasting black pencil liner to rim your waterline for a sultry lived-in look . Then, blend the same product across your bottom lash line with a thin, dense brush and you're out the door in minutes.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Sharpenable Gel Pencil Eyeliner
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Sharpenable Gel Pencil Eyeliner

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Just-Kissed Lipstick

model at Ulla Johnson clp S25 wearing barely there lipstick

Models at Ulla Johnson wore lipstick that perfectly resembled a just-kissed pout.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There's something so romantic about just-bitten, barely-there lipstick. It gives the impression that the wearer has just been kissed, the ideal look for the most romantic holiday of the year. Whether you prefer a satin or matte finish, you can get the look with a sheer lipstick formula. Chanel's Rouge Coco Flash lipstick delivers a glossy, hydrating wash of color. For a blurred, matte effect, opt for fan favorites from Violette_Fr or Glossier.

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour - Amour

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour

Violette_FR Bisou Balm - Sucette
Violette_FR Bisou Balm - Sucette

Glossier Generation G Lipstick - Zip

Glossier Generation G Lipstick - Zip

A Modern Smokey Eye

model at Kim Shui S25 wearing smokey eye makeup

Smokey eye makeup, as seen at Kim Shui, is a classic look on and off the runways.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing says sex appeal like a smokey eye, which is why the makeup look has survived the test of time. It's also deceptively easy to do yourself. You can use a nude eyeshadow palette for a multidimensional look, or smudge a cream eyeshadow across your lids for an easy wash of color.

A Makeup by Mario palette against a white background.
MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes® Eyeshadow Palette: The Original

Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow – Liner – Khôl
Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow – Liner – Khôl

Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow

Classic Matte Red Lips

Model at Alejandra Alonso Rojas clp S25 show wearing red dress and red lipstick

Perfectly-applied matte red lips reigned supreme at Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Red lipstick on Valentine's Day is the beauty equivalent of a red, white, or blue bikini on the Fourth of July—it just makes sense. Go with a matte full-coverage pick like the ones seen on the Alejandra Alonso Rojas Spring 2025 runway to get the look perfectly right. Marie Claire's favorite matte lipsticks include Westman Atelier's luxurious Lip Suede, Maybelline's Superstay Matte Ink, and MAC's Ruby Woo lipstick, a cult classic first released in 1999.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

MAC M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick
MAC M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick

A Festive Wash of Color

model at Coperni SS25 show wearing pink eyeshadow

Washes of pink eyeshadow at Coperni added a fun flair.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those who love maximalism, a sweep of bold color across the lids provides an unexpected pop of color but couldn't be easier to accomplish. With velvety-smooth textures that glide seamlessly across the lid, eyeshadow sticks and cream eyeshadows will be your best friend. Choose a sweet baby pink shade to fit the Valentine's Day theme.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow

About-face Shadowstick

About-Face Shadowstick

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment

Metallic Liner

Model at Loewe clp S25 wearing metallic liner makeup

Loewe opted for metallic graphic liner for an amped up makeup look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The holiday calls for something special, so if you want to make sure you really shine on V-day, swap out your traditional black eyeliner for a metallic one. You can go bold with a graphic eyeliner shape like the models wore at the Loewe Spring 2025 show, or you can keep it simple and allow the shimmery hues to really stand out.

Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Easy Ergonomic Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Easy Ergonomic Liquid Eyeliner Pen

MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Color Ink 24HR Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Color Ink 24HR Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

NYX Epic Wear Metallic Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliner
NYX Epic Wear Metallic Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliner

Vampy Lips

Model at versace backstage spring 2025 show wearing dark red lipstick

Deep, vampy shades were the lip color of choice at Versace.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If classic red lipstick isn't up your alley, take after Selena Gomez and her vampy lipstick at the 2024 Emmys (or the Versace runway) and go for a darker, moodier shade. We especially love a deep shade combined with minimal eye makeup. The contrast keeps attention where you want it—on your lips!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Long-Wearing Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills Long-Wearing Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Les Perles

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Les Perles

Au Natural Glow

model at Richard Quinn S25 show wearing glowy skin makeup

Richard Quinn opted for a natural look with glowy skin and lips.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Not all makeup looks have to be elaborate multi-step creations—sometimes, a simple, "no makeup" look can make just as big of an impact, as seen on the Richard Quinn Spring 2025 runway. Bring an ethereal glow to your natural complexion with a highlighter on the high points of your face—cheekbones, tip of the nose, and on your cupid's bow.

Jones Road Miracle Balm

Jones Road Miracle Balm

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick
Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator

Winged Eyeliner

Model at Gucci S25 show wearing winged eyeliner

Winged eyeliner added major edge at Gucci.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Winged eyeliner is not an easy skill to master, so props to you if it's part of your makeup repertoire. But if not, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to switch up your routine and try it out. Even beginners can nail a winged look with a liquid eyeliner pen with an ultra-fine tip.

Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner
Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner
Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

