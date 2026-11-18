Cosmetic procedures are more available, and more popular, than ever. For Marie Claire'sPlastic Surgery Week, we're going deep—even getting tweaked and augmented ourselves—to find out what really goes on behind closed doors.
I have a history of neglecting my face. It started in my teen years, when I slathered on baby oil and baked in the sun. In my twenties, I rarely washed off my makeup, and I pretty much ignored any form of moisturizer until my late thirties. Even when I got serious about skincare, my routine was pretty minimal: a face lotion and serum; sunscreen when I remembered it.
It sounds so cliché, but then I turned 40. My dull skin tone bummed me out; in the mirror my sight snagged on the little wrinkles that had formed around my mouth, eyes, and forehead. Still, I waffled when it came to doing anything about it. Wasn’t I supposed to just age gracefully? What if I got a treatment and no longer looked like me?
Instead, I went all in on my skincare. Curating a line-up of serums, oils, and moisturizers that I applied daily. It helped, but it could only do so much. After all, what I was seeing in the mirror wasn’t just the natural process of aging—it was damage. Over the years, I had neglected my skin in ways that had done real harm.
After some research, I decided to try the Morpheus8 Cool treatment, and booked an appointment with Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Skin & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of Manhattan. “Morpheus8 Cool addresses several signs of aging simultaneously, including fine lines, wrinkles, mild skin laxity, enlarged pores, and uneven texture,” Dr Henry explained. “Rather than focusing on the skin’s surface, we’re targeting deeper tissue to encourage remodeling and improvement of skin quality over time.”
This was my experience.
What Is Morpheus8 Cool and How Does It Work?
The Morpheus8 Cool treatment is a minimally invasive procedure that combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy. As Dr. Henry explained it to me: “Tiny needles penetrate the skin and deliver controlled thermal energy beneath the surface. This activates the body’s natural repair process, stimulating fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin. These proteins are essential to the skin’s structure, firmness, and elasticity.”
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This means the treatment can help improve your skin’s texture, laxity, and fine lines (I was in search of all three!). While it’s most commonly used on the face and neck, it can also be used on the stomach, arms, and legs.
“When deciding if it’s the right treatment for you, I always tell patients that different treatments address different aspects of aging,” Dr. Henry said. “Botox is excellent for expression lines caused by repetitive muscle movement, while lasers can be particularly effective for pigmentation and surface texture. Radiofrequency microneedling is especially appealing when we’re looking to improve skin quality and mild to moderate laxity.”
One of the big benefits Dr. Henry added, is that it works “across a broad range of skin tones because it doesn’t rely on targeting melanin.”
The Pre-Treatment Prep
What you do to prepare for a treatment is really important when it comes to ensuring you have the best experience. Dr. Henry recommended a consistent moisturizing routine and drinking adequate water in the day leading up to my procedure. “While drinking extra water hasn’t been shown to improve results, we want the skin barrier to be healthy and functioning optimally. Radiofrequency energy works by generating controlled heat within the tissue, and the water content of our skin influences its electrical conductivity and impedance, which can affect how that energy is distributed.”
Additionally, Dr. Henry recommended avoiding excessive exposure to the sun for at least one to two weeks, and discontinuing any products with potentially irritating ingredients, like retinoids and exfoliating acids.
The Procedure
The morning of my appointment, I was admittedly a little bit nervous. Less about any potential pain from the procedure itself (it does involve needles!) and more about if the results would feel too severe. But after I arrived at Dr. Henry’s office in midtown Manhattan, a sleek, spa-like space, I immediately felt at ease.
Before the treatment began, I filled out a short medical questionnaire, and then Dr. Henry met with me to discuss my skin goals. I told her that I was a mom (so, exhausted), had long neglected my skin, and that I wanted to look better but without doing anything drastic. Dr. Henry took her time, answered all of my questions, and got me excited about the treatment. “My goal is never to make someone look 25 again,” she said. “I want my patients to look healthy, refreshed, and like the best version of themselves.”
An assistant applied a cool numbing cream to my face and explained that it would help make sure that even though I felt something during the treatment, it wouldn’t be painful. After about 25 minutes, my face felt slightly tingly, and once I was fully numbed, it was time for the actual treatment to begin.
Dr. Henry placed little goggles on my face to protect my eyes and began pressing and moving the Morpheus8 handpiece across my cheeks. Before she proceeded with the full treatment, she did one pass to make sure I was feeling okay. While I did feel the sensation of something going into my skin, it didn’t hurt. The latest Morpheus8 Cool is actually designed to help minimize discomfort. “Traditional radiofrequency microneedling can be uncomfortable because we're deliberately generating heat within the tissue,” Dr. Henry said. “But the integrated cooling technology of Morpheus8 Cool helps manage the sensation of heat at the skin's surface, creating a potentially more comfortable treatment experience.”
For the best results, Dr. Henry did a total of three passes with the handpiece across my face. In less than 20 minutes, it was over.
The Recovery
Dr. Henry let me know that it was normal to experience some redness, mild swelling, warmth, and sensitivity after the treatment. Some patients may also notice small pinpoint marks or a slightly rough texture to their skin for a few days. When I left the appointment, my skin was pretty red. Kind of like I had a blotchy, severe sunburn. But by the time I walked 15 minutes to the subway, my face had already nearly returned to normal. Within an hour, it was completely normal.
For the next few days, Dr. Henry recommended that I keep my skincare routine simple. “We created controlled microinjuries to the skin, so the priority is supporting the skin barrier and allowing it to recover,” she said. She suggested a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser, and a moisturizer containing barrier-supporting ingredients, like ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. “And once your provider clears you to apply sunscreen, use a broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher,” Dr. Henry said. “This is particularly important for patients prone to hyperpigmentation.”
As for things to avoid: no retinoids, exfoliating acids, scrubs, or other potentially irritating ingredients for five to seven days; no exercise, saunas, hot yoga, or excessive heat for up to two days; no makeup for 24 hours.
The Results
An important thing to know about Morpheus8 Cool is that results develop gradually. “You may notice some initial tightness or swelling," Dr Henry said, "but meaningful results typically emerge over the following weeks and months.”
That was certainly the case for me. In the weeks after my treatment, I did notice that my skin appeared smoother. But for the best results, it’s recommended to do a total of three treatments over the course of four to six months. Each treatment costs between $2,500 and $3,500 for a package of three sessions, depending on your location.
The good news? Once you start seeing results, the changes in your skin last for up to a year, or even longer—longer than Botox (which lasts three to six months) or some injectables, like lip filler (six to twelve months). I’ve already got my next two sessions booked.