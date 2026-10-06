The 12 Best Nail Products of 2026, Tested by 101 Beauty Experts

Meet the winners of the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards.

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Published In Features
a selection of nail care products on a white ground with a black backdrop
(Image credit: Fyodor Shiryaev)

Whether you’re a manicure maximalist with a nail art inspo board or all about clean, bare nails, a strong at-home arsenal is a must. From cuticle care to press-ons, our panel of judges for the 2026 Marie Claire Beauty Awards tested hundreds of products to find you the best and most effective at-home treatments for perfectly polished nails. Ahead, the 12 products that made the cut.

Beauty-Awards-Banner_Nails

(Image credit: Future)

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For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To find the best beauty products of 2026, we enlisted 101 judges to test, play, and review over 3,200 submissions over nearly six months. We looked at craftsmanship, longevity, feel, ease of use, shade ranges, and more to determine which products are truly the most inventive, high-quality, and worth the price tag.

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Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.