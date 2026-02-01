3D Cherries and Martini Manis Dominated the Best Nail Looks of the Week
Bow decals made an appearance, too.
One of my favorite nail looks this week is a black-and-white dotted flower mani. On the surface, it’s a fun '70s-inspired print that makes for a really pretty nail look. But “Flower Power” is more than a cool vintage aesthetic, and its significance to the culture rings true—especially now. Before it evolved into a symbol for hippies, LSD, and psychedelic vibes, “Flower Power” was a political movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s to counter brutality with peace.
What are our generation’s flowers? That has yet to be seen. Right now, the world feels particularly heavy, and a lot of things seem silly by comparison. But scrolling through the 10 best nail looks of the week has doubled as a source of light for me this past week. I hope it does the same for you.
Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May they provide a source of light like they did for me.
Playful Summer Feels
A photo posted by on
As I brace myself for another arctic freeze, I like to start planning my summer to get me through. This mani from nail artist Bambii mixes fun fruit, ladybug, and flower decals in dreamy pink, green, and yellow pastels to help me manifest warmer days (ah, visualization).
Cat-Eye Aura
A photo posted by on
I—and the world—could use something to cleanse the current timeline. Nail artist Laura Jane mixes this green and dark purple velvet cat-eye for an alluring aura nail that I’ll be using to manifest better times.
Green & Brown
A photo posted by on
Pastel green and dark chocolate is a color combo that I didn’t know I needed. Nail artist Julia Preidl paints on a fun mix of French tips, stripes, aura, and polka dot designs in these two shades for an eclectic nail that’s just super cool.
Extra Olives
A photo posted by on
I am not an olive enthusiast, but I do love them on a mani. Nail artist Heather Errington paints a simple olive-green base and adds a single red dot for an adorable look.
Fire Horse
A photo posted by on
Amidst the chaos, the promise of the lunar new year gives me a tiny glimpse of hope. 2026 is the year of the fire horse, which means it will be a year of rapid change and growth. To celebrate, nail artist San Sung Kim paints on this red gothic nail with an intricate horse outline for a bold look.
V-Day Dots
A photo posted by on
Valentine’s Day has some of the most fun nail designs. Just look at these V-Day polka dots from celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. Created for Vanessa Hudgens, Ganzorigt paints on tiny red dots against a magnetic pink velvet base for a minimal, chic nail look.
Flower Power
A photo posted by on
The '70s-esque daisy design is minimal yet striking. Nail artist Phoebe Cascarina uses black to paint dotted floral prints on a creamy white base for a simple contrast.
Black & White Bows
A photo posted by on
I do love a coquette bow. Nail artist Dayanna Issey Sapiens paints a delicate black bow against a pearl-white base with a subtle shimmer that’s very pretty.
Fine Gold
A photo posted by on
Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen frames an almond-shaped sheer pink velvet nail with fine gold detail. It’s minimal and abstract, making for a very elegant nail design.
Cherry Bomb
A photo posted by on
These 3D cherry decals are very cute. Celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo puts them on a bare nail to make them really pop.
