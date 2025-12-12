Kerry Washington's Milky White Nails Are So Dreamy
And they're perfect for any occasion.
Now that temperatures on the east coast have officially dropped below 40 degrees, it seems like everyone is making seasonal changes to their nail routines and incorporating the biggest winter nail colors into their looks. Taylor Swift, for example, was spotted wearing a glitter manicure during a night out in New York City this week, and now it's Kerry Washington who was recently seen traipsing around the city wearing milky white nails.
Washington is currently on a press tour for her new film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. She was spotted out on Dec. 10 wearing a long, mustard yellow trench coat with a midi dress of the same color, and she paired the look with gold pumps. Her glam, on the other hand, was much more neutral than her outfit. The actor's hair was pulled up into a high bun with face-framing tendrils, and she appeared to be wearing an almond-shaped manicure with sheer white polish.
White as a nail color actually has a pretty divisive history. For most people, it's been more popular as a pedicure color, though when it is incorporated into a manicure, it's thought to be one that's only appropriate to wear during the summer months or with a French manicure design. That said, milky white nails (or "milk bath" nails) have been a growing trend over the last year thanks to the rise of the "rich girl" aesthetic that prioritizes neutral nail colors for a luxurious, elegant look.
Celebrity manicurist and KISS Nails brand ambassador, Gina Edwards, also previously told MC that sheer whites will be having an even bigger moment this winter now that Pantone has just named "Cloud Dancer" the 2026 color of the year.
To get the sheer, milky white look and incorporate "Cloud Dancer" into your winter manicure, shop some of the best shades ahead.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.