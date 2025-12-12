Now that temperatures on the east coast have officially dropped below 40 degrees, it seems like everyone is making seasonal changes to their nail routines and incorporating the biggest winter nail colors into their looks. Taylor Swift, for example, was spotted wearing a glitter manicure during a night out in New York City this week, and now it's Kerry Washington who was recently seen traipsing around the city wearing milky white nails.

Kerry Washington spotted running errands in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Washington is currently on a press tour for her new film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. She was spotted out on Dec. 10 wearing a long, mustard yellow trench coat with a midi dress of the same color, and she paired the look with gold pumps. Her glam, on the other hand, was much more neutral than her outfit. The actor's hair was pulled up into a high bun with face-framing tendrils, and she appeared to be wearing an almond-shaped manicure with sheer white polish.

Kerry Washington wears milky white nails white out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

White as a nail color actually has a pretty divisive history. For most people, it's been more popular as a pedicure color, though when it is incorporated into a manicure, it's thought to be one that's only appropriate to wear during the summer months or with a French manicure design. That said, milky white nails (or "milk bath" nails) have been a growing trend over the last year thanks to the rise of the "rich girl" aesthetic that prioritizes neutral nail colors for a luxurious, elegant look.

Celebrity manicurist and KISS Nails brand ambassador, Gina Edwards , also previously told MC that sheer whites will be having an even bigger moment this winter now that Pantone has just named "Cloud Dancer" the 2026 color of the year.

To get the sheer, milky white look and incorporate "Cloud Dancer" into your winter manicure, shop some of the best shades ahead.