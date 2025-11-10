Naomi Watts’s Black Square Nails Are the Minimal Winter Manicure of My Dreams
Who knew gothcore nails could be so chic?
Naomi Watts, you really need to stop ending up on my mood boards like this. On November 8, the actress was photographed in Beverly Hills arriving at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. Almost all of Hollywood was in attendance, but it was Watts (and by extension, Sarah Paulson’s) nails that caught my eye among all the looks of the night. Let’s get into it.
Watts appeared at the event with her friend and co-star Sarah Paulson, with whom she stars in their new show All’s Fair. For the party, Watts kept to her signature beauty formula: a short flipped bob, dewy, glowing skin, and a pop of color on the lips. However, her manicure told a different story from the rest of her bright, uplifting makeup. Watts’s nails were cut and filed into a short square shape before being painted a jet-black color. A glossy top coat added a beautiful shine to the manicure, maintaining the dewy vibe she was going for and making the look cohesive.
Square manicures are a classic '90s beauty trend that has made a major comeback in recent years. Watts’s black nails, in particular, are gaining popularity again as the grunge trend returns this winter. Led by icons like Viola Davis, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Wilde, black nails seem like the perfect choice for the colder months. They work well as a standalone manicure (or pedicure, as Kendall Jenner shows), but they also serve as a great base for my favorite fall nail designs, such as chrome manicures.
If a black manicure wasn’t already on your mood board for Winter ‘25, I hope Watts’s recent nail look inspired your next style. If you prefer to do your nails yourself, keep reading for the products I recommend having on hand for a smooth DIY manicure.
Before DIYing a manicure, make sure that you have the proper tools.
Press-ons are also always an option if you don't have time for a full set of nails.
Cuticle oil will give you that just-left-the-nail-salon feeling (and shine).
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.