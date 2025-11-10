Naomi Watts, you really need to stop ending up on my mood boards like this. On November 8, the actress was photographed in Beverly Hills arriving at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. Almost all of Hollywood was in attendance, but it was Watts (and by extension, Sarah Paulson’s) nails that caught my eye among all the looks of the night. Let’s get into it.

Watts appeared at the event with her friend and co-star Sarah Paulson, with whom she stars in their new show All’s Fair. For the party, Watts kept to her signature beauty formula: a short flipped bob, dewy, glowing skin, and a pop of color on the lips. However, her manicure told a different story from the rest of her bright, uplifting makeup. Watts’s nails were cut and filed into a short square shape before being painted a jet-black color. A glossy top coat added a beautiful shine to the manicure, maintaining the dewy vibe she was going for and making the look cohesive.

Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts are seen arriving at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday party on November 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Square manicures are a classic '90s beauty trend that has made a major comeback in recent years. Watts’s black nails, in particular, are gaining popularity again as the grunge trend returns this winter. Led by icons like Viola Davis, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Wilde, black nails seem like the perfect choice for the colder months. They work well as a standalone manicure (or pedicure, as Kendall Jenner shows), but they also serve as a great base for my favorite fall nail designs, such as chrome manicures.

If a black manicure wasn’t already on your mood board for Winter ‘25, I hope Watts’s recent nail look inspired your next style. If you prefer to do your nails yourself, keep reading for the products I recommend having on hand for a smooth DIY manicure.