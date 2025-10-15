The French manicure will always be a classic nail design, not just because of its minimalist nature, but also because it's one that can be customized in a variety of ways. For example, Demi Lovato recently wore a micro French manicure with metallic tips during New York Fashion Week, and now, nearly a month later, she's putting another cool spin on the popular design with an unexpected fall nail color.

Lovato recently dropped the music video for her new single, "Kiss." Her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, took to Instagram a few days ago to share a photo of the nail design she wore in the video, and in the caption, she detailed the exact color combination she used on the singer: for the base coat, Minerva used an OPI builder gel in the color "Nude Sculpture" before adding the brand's "I'm Yacht Leaving" gel polish on top to create the teal tips. She later topped that off with the shade "Bare My Soul" to give the manicure a slightly opaque finish.

Teal is slowly and unexpectedly becoming a top fall nail color, and to be honest, I'm into it. A few days after Minerva shared Lovato's nail details, Kylie Jenner was also spotted wearing the color on her nails in the form of a glittery, deep French manicure. With shades like deep red, black, and navy blue often being the go-tos around this time of year, it's actually refreshing to see other brighter, more summery colors take the spotlight.

Shop Demi Lovato's exact teal French manicure shade, as well as a few similar options for your next nail appointment, ahead.