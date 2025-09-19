Demi Lovato is back on the scene, and she's slowly becoming responsible for half of the most recent additions to my nail art mood board. The singer has spent the last week popping out at events in New York City in promotion of her upcoming album, It's Not That Deep, and she's been wearing some killer manicures that might just be ushering in some new fall nail trends.

Lovato is Paper Magazine's most recent cover star, and to celebrate, she threw a star-studded party during New York Fashion Week, where she wore a plunging denim body suit underneath a green, low-rise maxi skirt. Her nails also gave off serious cool girl vibes, as she was wearing a short, square-shaped micro French manicure with silver tips and a chrome overlay. Lovato's manicurist, Natalie Minerva, described the look as a "micro straight" French manicure, and even detailed the exact OPI nail polish colors she used to achieve the look in the caption.

None of the Tell Me You Love Me singer's nail looks have been disappointing lately. Just last week, Minerva shared a separate Instagram carousel in which Lovato was seen wearing "ghost jelly" nails, which are essentially just gel extensions that are painted a sheer, almost glassy, black color. Before that, she wore a milky white manicure for her 33rd birthday.

The French manicure has been one of the most popular nail designs of the year, with plenty of celebrities choosing the design and trading in the traditional white tip for more funky colors and textures. It's a really easy design to customize, and in the same way that you can add chrome overlays and unconventional colors, you can also play with the thickness of your tips like Lovato did with with micro straight look.

Read ahead to shop similar looks and products you'll need to recreate it at home.