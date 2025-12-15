Dark nail colors like black, navy blue, and chocolate brown always seem to have everyone in a chokehold around this time of year, but Dua Lipa is one of many celebrities that have been making a strong case for white as one of the best winter nail colors over the last few weeks.

The singer has been spending time in New York City with her partner Callum Turner after recently ending her Radical Optimism tour, and she shared a series of Instagram photos taken during her break over the weekend. In a few photos, Lipa can be seen wearing short, almond-shaped nails with sheer white polish on top, and given her history of extravagant manicures (she was spotted wearing tortoise shell nails back in October), this is the most muted I've seen her nails in months.

White has always been a popular nail color (especially in the summertime), but this year, "milk bath nails" that feature white nail polish with a slightly cloudy, transparent finish have taken over in favor of stark white. It's a nail color that's closely associated with quiet luxury and the "clean girl" aesthetic. "Classic white has that rare quality of feeling both understated and luxurious," nail artist Valeriia Telemaniuk previously told MC. "It’s clean, sharp, and naturally sophisticated, and the kind of color that makes nails look refined with minimal effort."

Pantone also just officially named "Cloud Dancer," a dreamy white, its color of the year for 2026, so with celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kerry Washington adding sheer whites to their winter nail lineup, it's clear that it's slowly becoming the unexpected neutral of choice this upcoming season.

To shop milky nail colors similar to Dua Lipa's, read ahead.

