The Best June Nail Tends Are All About Embracing a Soft Girl Summer

The biggest beauty trends right now all seem to share the same soft-focus vibe: watercolor makeup is everywhere, mermaid-inspired glam and hair have taken over, and nails are following right behind. June manicures are moving away from overly precise nail art and leaning into blooming color, pearl finishes, and tiny details that feel softer and more diffused.

After seasons of sheer neutrals and barely-there manicures dominating salon appointments, people are craving color again—but in a way that still feels wearable. Rather than loud neon polish or heavy maximalism, the June 2026 version shows up through translucent pastels, glossy finishes, scattered embellishments, and shimmer that catches the light in the summer sun.

According to nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran, clients have been asking for “lots of small 3D details and color blocking,” along with glazed pearl chrome finishes that instantly elevate even a simple manicure. He’s also seeing pastel yellows, pinks, blues, and soft browns trending together as the color story. After years of ultra-minimal manicures dominating trend cycles, nails are finally starting to feel fun again. Here are my favorite nail inspiration photos for the month of June.

Watercolor Aura

IG @m.o.n.a.j (Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Aura nails aren’t going anywhere for summer, but they do look noticeably softer this time around. The newer versions mirror the watercolor makeup trend currently everywhere on my feeds: hazy color, blurred edges, nothing too precise. Pinks, peaches, lilacs, and buttery yellows fade into each other almost like diluted paint, giving nails that diffused, airbrushed finish.

Blooming Color

IG @sienagagliano (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Blooming gel manicures are having a huge moment right now, especially floral and watercolor-inspired designs that spread organically across the nail. I absolutely love how you can have fun with the design—like the unexpected snakeskin-and-floral nail combination here.

Red Carpet Manicure Blooming Gel Nail Art Special Effect Coat $10.99 at Ulta Beauty

Mermaid Sheen

IG @misspopnails (Image credit: IG @misspopnails)

“If I had to pick one finish to dominate next month, it’s definitely glazed or pearl chrome,” says Prince. “It elevates even just a solid color so well.” Unlike the mirror-like chrome manicures that dominated past summers, this version has a softer glow—more seashell than silver. The whole look taps into the same energy as mermaid makeup: luminous, reflective, and almost wet-looking.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Mystic Marine $13 at Ulta Beauty

Tiny Treasures

IG @craftedbyaprince (Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

Nail art is getting playful again, just in a more scaled-back way. Rather than piling on a ton of nail jewelry, people are opting for tiny accents scattered throughout a manicure—little pearls, droplets, crystals, raised florals, or subtle texture.

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ULTA Beauty Collection You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 at Ulta Beauty

Beach Glass

IG @nailsxtiana (Image credit: IG @nailsxtiana)

This season’s pastels feel less Easter-inspired and more coastal. According to Prince, clients have been gravitating toward classic pastels and soft browns together, which sounds unexpected but actually works beautifully. Mixed together, the shades resemble pieces of sea glass washed up on the shore: soft and slightly translucent.

Dopamine Nails

“Lots of clients are asking for color blocking,” says Prince, noting that brighter shades and playful combinations are everywhere heading into summer. More than anything, the trend feels joyful. An easy way to do this? A striped design with varying colors.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Matter of Fiction $13 at Ulta Beauty

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