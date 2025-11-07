Jennifer Lawrence is back on the scene, and her latest era is one to watch. On November 6, the actress was spotted in New York City as she continued to promote her new movie, Die My Love. She was dressed in a chic black dress, which she paired with pointed-toe heels and a simple black bag. While her hair was perfectly wavy, I couldn’t help but notice the part of her glam that seemed to really pull the look together: her nails.

​Lawrence opted for a short length and neat nail beds as the foundation of the manicure. Her nails were filed into a rounded square shape with a sheer, cool-toned pink color as a base. The actress had a milky white smile line at the tips of each finger, and topped them with what I presume to be a chrome powder. The result is a French manicure that resembles pearls on her fingers—a perfect way to keep a nail look minimal yet still attention-grabbing.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen on November 6, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Square nails are taking over runways and street-style aficionados alike, and I’m very here for the resurgence. Other celebrities, such as Julia Fox, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and Eva Longoria, have also been spotted in various versions of the square nail. Each look had its own distinctive finish and design as an extension of each woman's sense of style, proving the versatility of the trend.

​I’m a big fan of the square nail, so if you want to recreate Lawrence’s look at home, keep reading for the products I recommend for achieving the look.

