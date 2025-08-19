The most popular nail colors for fall generally tend to lie on the darker, vampier side of the spectrum (think blacks, navy blues, and deep reds), and while I do love a deep hue to match the mellow energy of the cooler months, the nail color that Tyla is currently wearing is making me consider breaking a fall beauty rule by carrying my appreciation for pastel manicures into the new season.

On Aug. 19, the singer's nail tech, Coca Michelle (who's also the artist behind all of Cardi B's stunning nail designs), shared a video to her Instagram Story of Tyla on a flight post-manicure. The video has a slight blur, but in it, you can see her nails, which are painted a seafoam green color and filed into an almond shape. Michelle clarified in the caption that, for the manicure, she used the OPI Rapidry Nail Polish in the shade "No Further Delays."

(Image credit: Instagram / @cocamichelle)

Pastel nail colors have been trending all summer, with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez wearing their favorite soft shades in a handful of their summer manicures. Experts say that pastels often work as go-to shades because they allow you to play with color without adding too much drama to your overall look. That and the fact that there are a ton of directions you can take when wearing a pastel manicure.

"You can wear pastels as a French manicure , an ombré manicure with two colors—like coral pink into yellow—or even a muted color blocking mani," celebrity manicurist and KISS ambassador Julie Kandalec told MC previously. "As a bonus, you can put chrome over it to give it a multidimensional effect."

The good news is that you can get Tyla's exact seafoam green manicure shade for just under $10. Shop the nail polish, as well as a few similar hues to DIY your next pastel mani, ahead.

