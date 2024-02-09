The 20 Best Beauty Finds From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, According to a Shopping-Obsessed Editor

Just in time to cheer us up from our February blues, Nordstrom's Winter Sale is finally here, people! Only a good sale can fix the dreariness that winter brings, so this is an event I've been looking forward to. The sale has some pretty major fashion finds, but the beauty section is seriously worth shopping.

To put it simply, I'm a big beauty fan. I'm always checking out the latest and greatest beauty launches, trying the next viral products, and experimenting with my makeup and hair. So when I came across a ton of great beauty finds on Nordstrom's Winter Sale, I got fired up. My picks include a few Tom Ford perfumes (which hardly-ever go on sale), a few Shark hot tools that will give you the most voluminous blowout, and luxury candles to add a mid-winter refresh to your space.

Ahead, I've rounded up all of the on-sale makeup, hair, and skincare products that had me excitedly hitting "add to bag." From luxury finds and gift sets to hair tools and cult favorites, these 20 picks (and so much more) are currently up to 50 percent off. Of course, all good things must come to an end, so you can only score these prices through February 20.

Shop The Best Beauty Products from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

SHARK FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System & Concentrator Set (Was $300) $280 at Nordstrom Personally, I live and die by my Shark FlexStyle—it gives me the dreamiest blowouts without frying my hair. It comes with all of the bells and whistles, too, like a round brush attachment and a diffuser for frizz-free curls. If you've been on the fence about this investment buy, now's the time to try it out.

Living Proof Believe in Dry Shampoo Set (Was $41) $33 at Nordstrom This is one find you do not want to wait to purchase. Living Proof's dry shampoos are kind of legendary among beauty fans for their incredible cleaning and volumizing powers. This set includes full-size(!!!) bottles of their Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo as well as the Advanced version for when hair needs more serious help. To sweeten the deal further, you also get a sample of their Triple Bond Complex treatment. All of this for just $33 is almost too good to be true.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20% Serum (Was $165) $116 at Nordstrom A vitamin C serum will work wonders on brightening up any dark spots, discoloration, and overall skin tone. If it's missing from your skincare routine, might I suggest this Perricone MD pick? It features a supercharged formula of vitamin C combined with ferulic acid and vitamin E to deliver major brightening power. It also absorbs deeply and quickly into the skin without leaving any tackiness, a major bonus when it comes to facial serums.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum Duo (Was $148) $111 at Nordstrom As vital a vitamin C serum is to your regime, retinol may be even more important. Think of it as the key to ingredient for slowing signs of aging. This serum has a potent, yet gentle formula to promote cellular turnover, effectively reducing the look of wrinkles, dark spots, and pores. Ceramides and peptides also work to firm skin and reduce the pesky side effects of retinol. Each bottle costs $92, so I'd say this deal is well worth it.

SHARK SmoothStyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush (Was $100) $80 at Nordstrom Learning how to do my hair with a blow dryer brush like this was a major game-changer for my morning routine, so I'm willing to bet it will be for you too. This 2-in-1 brush can be used to dry hair with a silky smooth finish and a crazy amount of volume. If hair is already dry, you can use the heated comb mode to straighten, smooth, and style.

Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set (Was $160) $96 at Nordstrom What I love about the few months after the holidays is that you can find a ton of great gift sets at a major discount. This Westman Atelier is over $60 off and includes three oh-so-luxurious products. You get a fan-favorite powder blush in a rosy pink shade, a hydrating tinted lip treatment, and a creamy highlighter stick. All three combine to create a pretty, glowy natural look.

ARMANI beauty Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick (Was $45) $32 at Nordstrom Shay Mitchell counts herself a fan of this creamy high-pigmented lipstick. So much so that she admittedly swipes it from set. "I steal this from almost every makeup artist that I work with," she revealed to Byrdie. "They all seem to have it... and they all seem to lose it after we work together."

Nécessaire The Scalp Serum (Was $65) $41 at Nordstrom If you want the best hair of your life, you have to start with your scalp. This serum has a five percent biomimetic peptide to fight hair thinning along with hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration directly to the scalp. The best part is that this serum feels light as water, so your hair won't get greasy or weighed down.

TOM FORD Classics Eye & Lip Set (Was $130) $95 at Nordstrom It doesn't get much more luxurious than Tom Ford's makeup line. You may associate the name with fashion, but the brand has plenty of beauty finds that are worth the splurge, two of which are included in this set. It includes two(!!) full-size Lip Color Lipsticks, which MC's Beauty Editor Samantha Holender says has a "top of the line formula," plus a neutral eyeshadow palette that can easily take you from day to night.

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Set (Was $42) $29 at Nordstrom Don't make the mistake of thinking Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara is overhyped—it deserves all the praise. The cult-favorite mascara creates the kind of fluttery, long, thick lashes we all dream about. I'm also a huge fan of the Lip Injection lip plumper. It may be intense, but nothing else has as much plumping power as this gloss does. Considering both of these products would normally cost you $62 together, I'd say this is one steal of a deal.

SHARK SpeedStyle™ Hair Dryer Set for Curly & Coily Hair (Was $200) $180 at Nordstrom A great blow dryer can make a world of difference in your hair health and style. This one by Shark, which is specifically designed for those with curly and coily hair types, is one of our favorites thanks to all of the different attachments and quick-drying technology. It comes with a defrizzing defuser, a smoothing brush attachment, plus a finishing attachment that tames frizz and flyaways. Did I mention it protects hair from heat damage, too?

Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle (Was $88) $54 at Nordstrom This candle went viral not too long ago for its attention-grabbing name, and now's your chance to try it yourself while it's on sale. As you might've guessed, it does contain notes of cannabis but its earthiness is balanced with warm amber, spicy suede, and floral tulip. All of these notes combine into an intoxicating scent that feels totally unique.

Drybar Triple Threat Travellers Set (Was $33) $23 at Nordstrom I can't tell you how many times I've had to find the nearest Sephora while traveling because I wasn't able to pack my full-size hair products. If only I had come across this set. It comes with nearly everything you need for styling on the go: a heat protectant, finishing spray, and dry shampoo. Each product is a fan-favorite so this set really is a triple threat.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation (Was $42) $29 at Nordstrom Cakey, heavy makeup is the bane of my existence but you won't have to worry about that with this foundation. Think of it as a serum-like skin tint, with a lightweight feel and a sheer, buildable coverage. It also leaves a radiant, glowy finish so rest assured your skin will still look like skin, only better.

TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum & Shimmering Body Oil Gift Set (Was $305) $295 at Nordstrom It's rare time when a Tom Ford perfume goes on sale, so I suggest taking advantage of this deal. This set includes the brand's best-selling Soleil Blanc fragrance, which basically smells like summer in a bottle, plus a bottle of shimmering body oil. If you want to upgrade your beauty routine for an upcoming trip, this set is a sure way to do it.

Voluspa Large French Cade & Lavender Candle (Was $34) $27 at Nordstrom I can personally attest to the longevity of a Voluspa candle—when it says 100 hours of burn time, it really means 100 hours. Housed in a beautiful glass jar, this candle contains notes of lavender, French cade wood, lemon verbena, and cucumber. After just a few minutes of burning, your entire room will be filled with the scent of a refreshing summer day in the south of France.

Virtue Recovery Set (Was $40) $28 at Nordstrom Virtue is one of my favorite haircare brands to bring life into my dry, damaged hair. Anytime I go overboard on the heating tools, I like to use a concoction of Virtue's Recovery shampoo and conditioner for some major help. This set not only contains travel sizes of both, but it also has their Restorative Treatment Mask to double up on the repairing magic.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Facial Workout Set (Was $59) $41 at Nordstrom Don't make the mistake of sleeping on gua shas and facial rollers. These handy little tools can seriously help make you look more sculpted and glowy. Use all three tools for a few minutes at nighttime on slightly damp skin and you'll be on your way to glowier skin, not to mention these are so relaxing to use. Pro tip: Put your rollers in the fridge for an even better feeling depuffing effect.

TOM FORD Fabulous Eau de Parfum Set (Was $415) $395 at Nordstrom Yet another Tom Ford fragrance worth checking out, Fabulous is one of the brand's most iconic scents. Notes of leather, sweet almond, and floral orris accord all combine to create a fragrance that's equal parts spicy, warm, and unique. To put it simply, the name says it all.