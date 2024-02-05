Your Next Favorite Pair of Boots Is Currently on Major Sale

There are few fashion things I love more than shoes. Take one look at my tiny New York City apartment and you'll see the evidence. I've got pairs lined up in every closet, under my bed, and along my wall. If I had to get more specific, though, boots are my true obsession. From trendy cowboy boots to classic knee-highs, I've got just about every type of boot you can think of, and every single one serves my wardrobe well. No matter your personal aesthetic or style needs, I personally believe there's a pair of boots that'll do the job justice.

With winter still in full swing, boots aren't going anywhere anytime soon, so in case you need a refresh or looking to fill a gap in your collection, I've got you covered. I took to some of my favorite retailers to shop for shoes—Nordstrom, Saks, and Net-a-Porter—to bring you fresh options for the months ahead. And these aren't just any shoes. Each and every pair on this list is at a major discount.

So whether you're looking to replace your go-to black boots for the new year, or just looking to splurge on a cool new designer pair, you've come to the right place. Whatever your budget may be, you're bound to find your next favorite pair, ahead.

On-Sale Boots from Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot (Was $170) $120 at Nordstrom Waterproof boots seem like a no-brainer when rain and slush can fall at seemingly any moment. Combat this tricky winter weather with these top-rated Chelsea boots. Thick lug soles make them sturdy enough to withstand slippery sidewalks, not to mention they are just plain cool.

Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot (Was $269) $161 at Nordstrom I'm sure you've heard about the mob-wife aesthetic that's taken over TikTok. Well, these boots are a sure way to get that look. Just pair these sleek knee-highs with your faux fur coat and you're all set.

Sam Edelman Winnie Bootie (Was $180) $126 at Nordstrom Everyone needs a solid black pair of ankle boots in their wardrobe. These can be that trusty pair. Complete with a square toe and chunky block heel, these booties will never go out of style, guaranteed.

Sam Edelman Mable Knee High Boot (Was $200) $80 at Nordstrom Yet another classic style, these equestrian-style boots can be dressed up or down in a flash. Reviews say they look so elevated and are especially great for those with wide calves, a rare feature indeed.

UGG Mini Classic Zip Bootie (Was $170) $128 at Nordstrom I know everyone has the classic mini UGG boots, which is why I'm loving this zippered version at the moment. They're a fun deviation from the classic style and so much cooler in my opinion.

Steve Madden Kiley Platform Bootie (Was $110) $60 at Nordstrom I probably won't ever get tired of wearing chunky booties like these. You can count on them to add a hint of edginess to your look, plus they're comfy and go with nearly everything in your closet.

Wylde Waterproof Pointed Toe Boot (Was $230) $150 at Nordstrom I have to admit I'm still not over cowboy boots—how could I when chic styles like this exist? I love these knee-high boots for their subtle Western details like the pointed toe and stitching. Anytime you want to switch it up from your go-to leather boots, these are a fun option.

Open Edit Hesper Bootie (Was $90) $36 at Nordstrom I recently saw a fellow editor wear these boots in the office and I haven't been able to stop thinking about them since. The pop of red (which is still very much on trend, by the way) is nothing short of eye-catching and you would be surprised at how much you can work with these. If this cherry red isn't your vibe, you can opt for black or a cool metallic silver.

On-Sale Boots from Saks Fifth Avenue

Bernardo Bowery Leather Heeled Booties (Was $298) $249 at Saks Fifth Avenue Once I saw the cool sculptural heel on these booties, I knew my shopping budget for the month was done for. These nude booties may have a classic style, but that cool heel makes a world of difference. The black pair is equally tempting, too.

L'AGENCE Christiane Suede Boots (Was $595) $258 at Saks Fifth Avenue If I were to see a woman walking down the street in these boots, I'd immediately know she has amazing taste. The rich suede on these boots is nothing short of luxurious and would make anything you have on look like a million bucks.

Bernardo Norma Leather Knee High Boot (Was $448) $229 at Saks Fifth Avenue If I had to sum up everything I could want in knee high boots in one pair, it would be these. Firstly, they're made of a supple, smooth leather in both black and a rich brown shade. I also very much appreciate the chunky heel, which is at a modest two and a half inches—the ideal height for us girls who struggle to walk in heels.

Schutz Maryana Nubuck Knee-High Boots (Was $258) $181 at Saks Fifth Avenue These Schutz knee-highs are so glamorous, I can imagine Jennifer Lopez rocking them. The curved heel and extra-pointy toes make these leather boots all the more elevated.

Inuikii Curly Rock Leather & Shearling Sneakers (Was $415) $291 at Saks Fifth Avenue We're not in the clear of winter weather just yet, unfortunately. If you don't have some already, I suggest getting you a pair of snow boots that are both stylish and functional. These sneaker-inspired boots tick both of those boxes with cool studded details and shearling lining all in a water-resistant finish.

Bernardo Nola Suede Ankle Booties (Was $298) $199 at Saks Fifth Avenue Don't make the mistake of shying away from suede boots this season. The look is undoubtedly luxurious and they feel fresher than your go-to leather pairs. You can't go wrong with this Bernardo pair either—they're a classic shape and sure to be comfy thanks to its block heel.

3.1 Phillip Lim Naomi 70MM Leather Boots (Was $795) $246 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sure, I'm wearing classic boot silhouettes most days out of the week, but from time to time I like to mix it up with something more unique. Take these 3.1 Phillip Lim boots for example. The puffy heel creates a cool 3D effect that none of my other boots have.

Loeffler Randall Thandy 70MM Patent Leather Boots (Was $395) $122 at Saks Fifth Avenue Hopefully it's not just me, but I could easily see Sabrina Carpenter or Reneé Rapp killing it in these. They give me pop star vibes in the best way possible. If that's the energy you want in 2024, grab these boots for $122 while they're still in stock.

On-Sale Boots from Net-a-Porter

SEE BY CHLOÉ Bonni Suede Over-the-Knee Boots (Was $695) $417 at Net-a-Porter Can you tell I'm loving suede boots at the moment? With their modest stacked heel, I can't get enough of this over-the-knee pair from See by Chloe I would pair them with a flowy white dress (just as Net-a-Porter did) for a sweet summery look.

Isabel Marant Reliane Suede Ankle Boots (Was $1,150) $690 at Net-a-Porter I was shocked to see just how many Isabel Marant boots were at sale at Net-a-Porter. These ones top my list of my favorites with their chic black suede finish (yet again) and cool cone-like heel.

Gianvito Rossi Martis 40 Leather Ankle Boots (Was $1,245) $747 at Net-a-Porter Combat boots are a necessary staple in any well-rounded boot collection. This pair strikes the perfect balance between edgy and classic. Trust me when I say you'll get plenty of wear with these.

Isabel Marant Lakita Suede Knee Boots (Was $1,490) $894 at Net-a-Porter Isabel Marant's signature cone heel is back on this list, this time in a chic pair of knee-highs. Just imagine how much these boots would elevate your go-to spring dresses and skirts.

Isabel Marant Gelda Suede Ankle Boots (Was $990) $594 at Net-a-Porter If you're anything like me, you have at least a dozen different styles of black boots currently sitting in your closet. If so, I'd encourage you to spread your wings to these green suede boots. It's an easy way to incorporate more color to your look, yet the olive shade still feels like a neutral.

By Far Otis Leather Ankle Boots (Was $590) $354 at Net-a-Porter Did I mention I have a thing for cowboy boots? I've got a few music festivals lined up in the summer, so I'm eyeing this super sleek pair to go with all of my jean shorts and mini dresses.