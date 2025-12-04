Rachel Sennott's Curly Lob Proves She's Still the Coolest Girl In LA
I'm obsessed.
Of all the haircuts to enter the trend cycle this year, the curly lob is probably one of the most underrated, but Rachel Sennott is here to remind you why it needs to be on your winter haircut vision board.
Sennott joined dozens of other women in Hollywood in attending The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. The I Love LA star showed up wearing a bright red skirt set featuring a mini skirt and a button-up, boat neck blouse with a rose on one shoulder. For the last handful of red carpet events she's attended, she's worn her hair mostly straight or in an updo, but she switched things up for last night's gala and wore her natural curls, which are lob length and fall just below her shoulders.
Bobs and lobs work perfectly with pretty much any hair texture, but they're both great styles for people with curly hair who want to or add some shape to their hair or give the illusion of bigger, more voluminous hair. Additionally, they require little at-home maintenance, and if the curly lob is a winter haircut that you're currently considering, read ahead to shop some styling essentials.
A lightweight mousse is key for adding definition to your curls with a product that won't sit on top of the hair and weigh it down.
Mousse isn't for everyone though, so if you need something that'll give you slightly more hold, grab a light curl gel.
Add a generous amount of styling cream to your hair when it's wet for hydrated, frizz-free curls.
A diffuser will help you dry your hair quicker when it's wet, but it even distributes airflow so you won't have to deal with frizz.
Finish off with a light hair oil that won't sit on the hair and cause excessive buildup.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.