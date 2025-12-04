Of all the haircuts to enter the trend cycle this year, the curly lob is probably one of the most underrated, but Rachel Sennott is here to remind you why it needs to be on your winter haircut vision board.

Sennott joined dozens of other women in Hollywood in attending The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. The I Love LA star showed up wearing a bright red skirt set featuring a mini skirt and a button-up, boat neck blouse with a rose on one shoulder. For the last handful of red carpet events she's attended, she's worn her hair mostly straight or in an updo, but she switched things up for last night's gala and wore her natural curls, which are lob length and fall just below her shoulders.

Rachel Sennott attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on Dec. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs and lobs work perfectly with pretty much any hair texture, but they're both great styles for people with curly hair who want to or add some shape to their hair or give the illusion of bigger, more voluminous hair. Additionally, they require little at-home maintenance, and if the curly lob is a winter haircut that you're currently considering, read ahead to shop some styling essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors