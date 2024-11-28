Rare Beauty's Black Friday Sale Has All the Essentials for Super-Soft Skin
Today marks the first day of the brand's Six Days of Gifting event.
While celebrity beauty brands are everywhere, few match up to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty. Not only have Marie Claire editors tested every single Rare Beauty product, but the range has seen cult fame on TikTok and Instagram since it launched in 2019. But it gets better: Rare Beauty is running a major Black Friday sale, and it just dropped for you to shop.
The brand is running a Six Days of Gifting Cyber Week sale, with a new deal for you to peruse each day. On Thanksgiving—which falls on Thursday, November 28—the brand is kicking everything off with a 30 percent discount on its Find Comfort Collection. That means best-sellers like its top-rated hand cream, undereye patches, and body lotion (all of which are already priced at under $50) are on sale for even less.
Oh, and there's more. If you spend $75 or more, you get a free Find Comfort Puffy Makeup Bag with the promo code "MAKEUP24" at checkout. If you spend more than $175, you can snag a free Puffy Traveler Tote in the "Peach" shade with the code "TOTE24."
Keep scrolling to shop the body care line now. I’ve also detailed the rest of Rare’s beauty events below, so you can prep your cart in advance of them going live.
Other Rare Beauty Black Friday Weekend Deals
On Black Friday (November 29), Rare Beauty will be offering 20 percent off sitewide. That means you can snag its line of liquid blushes, bronzers, and more for less.
On Saturday, November 30, the brand is offering shoppers up to 50 percent off on all of its lip products. Lip liners, hydrating everyday lipsticks, glosses, you name it! They'll all be on sale.
On Sunday, December 1, you can snag up to 50 percent off on face essentials, including concealers, foundations, and powders (which team MC has already reviewed!).
On Cyber Monday (which falls on December 2), you can get 20 percent off sitewide for a second time—it's another chance to stock up if you missed goodies the first time around. I'm thinking about picking up the brand's best-in-class liquid eyeliner.
The deals will wrap up on Giving Tuesday (December 3), when Rare is offering its shoppers $20 of their order of $50 or more if they donate $10 to the Rare Impact Fund. Now you can get a little and give a little.
