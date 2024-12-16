Rihanna's Nude Chrome French Manicure Mashes Up the Glazed Donut Nail Trend and the Mob Wife Aesthetic
The star took her modern twist on the nostalgic nail trend shopping at CVS.
Only Rihanna could look this glamorous under the fluorescent lights of CVS. On Dec. 15, the "Love on the Brain" singer went shopping for wrapping paper in luxury pajamas and a Louis Vuitton bag with her son and longtime partner A$AP Rocky in tow.
In a move reminiscent of Ariana Grande's viral single-fingernail grip on Cynthia Erivo during the "holding space" leg of the Wicked press tour, the Grammy winner was captured delicately nudging her shopping cart around the store with only two manicured nails on the handlebar. Naturally, I felt compelled to find out exactly what the beauty mogul was wearing on her fingertips during her unexpected trip to the drugstore.
After scanning images closely, it seems the mother of two is sporting a tonal nude French manicure with a touch of ethereal shimmer à la the glazed donut nail trend. As you might recall, the most-requested summer nail trends were all some variation of a French manicure with a surprise twist, such as the addition of hand-painted floral designs, rainbow neon accents, or blingy charms.
Here, Rih seems to be winterizing the trend with an off-white tip layered over a beige chrome base color. The skintone-matching shade paired nicely with her beige silk scarf and Puma x Fenty pony hair sneakers.
Rihanna's love affair with French manicures can perhaps be credited to her longstanding relationship with New Jersey-based nail artist Maria Salandra. Prior to 2013—when Salandra booked her first gig with Rihanna—the salon owner was best known for having crafted all the principle characters' nails on The Sopranos, including Carmela Soprano's signature French manicures.
More recently, Los Angeles-based manicurist Kimmie Kyees was tapped to create the exaggerated French tips Rihanna sported on the cover of Perfect Magazine in August. But the nails seen on her CVS run are most likely the work of Los Angeles nail artist Kim Truong, who created a very similar muted chrome French manicure on the star for the launch of Fenty Beauty's Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation in April.
It remains unclear whether Rihanna hit the nail polish aisle during her quick jaunt to CVS. But if she did, I have no doubt the shades below would have filled her buggy.
Shop Shimmer Nude Nail Polishes Inspired by Rihanna
