There's a new manicure trending on my social feeds, and it's not fruity, polka-dotted, or involving a chrome finish. It's called rose water nails—a sheer, jelly-pink shade that resembles your natural nails, but glossier, healthier, and somehow richer-looking. If dewy, glass skin were bottled into a polish, it would be this.

There's something to be said about a manicure trend that isn't flashy but still goes viral on every FYP, Pinterest board, and Instagram feed. It leans into a minimalist aesthetic: natural and effortless, not a chip in sight. It's the manicure equivalent of no-makeup makeup, boasting a subtle and radiant-looking finish and an expertly polished appearance. Nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran says, "I honestly feel that a lot of my clientele has been going for that 'clean girl aesthetic,' and this just fits perfectly with that short natural nail vibe."

While rose water nails share similar tones and finishes with the recently trending "jelly nails" and "blush nails," the term "rose water nails" gained popularity thanks to the Canadian brand Gelcare's now-iconic polish of the same name. The shade offers just enough color to bring a radiant pop while still allowing your natural nails to peek through. Because of this, it complements every skin tone and nail shape.

Here, Prince and I break down everything you need to know about the trend, including how to DIY it at home with inspiration photos and the best products to achieve that perfect rose water color.

Gelcare Rose Water $20 at Gelcare The original formula, Rose Water from Gelcare, is the epitome of the trend. It's a cure-only formula, so you'll need an at-home gel kit or UV/LED lamp, but it dries to a solid, radiant pink with a sheer finish.

What Are Rose Water Nails?

Rose water nails are a high-shine pink manicure with a sheer, jelly-like finish that mimics the natural flush of your nail beds. This creates a healthy-looking glow and almost water-like effect, hence the name. "There are a few things that never miss in the beauty world, and a perfect lip gloss is one of them; you know the one that lives in your bag, gives you that plump, blushy glow, and instantly pulls everything together," says Gloria Jennifer Folly, PR Manager at Gelcare, adding, "That’s exactly what Rose Water is, but for your nails. "

According to Prince, the shade can flatter everyone's skin tone because of the color's softness and undertone. "It's a soft rose color very similar to the pink in our natural nails," he says.

Best Polishes for Rose Water Nails

In addition to Gelcare's classic Rose Water, other nail polish shades mimic the 'your-nails-but-better' vibe. Shop my favorite ones.

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Blueberry $19 at Amazon This polish comes in various sheer jelly shades, each providing a tinted glow with a touch of pink. Plus, the formulation is super nourishing, giving you that extra healthy radiance. Hermès Les Mains Hermès in 06 Rose Baltique $62 at Hermès This shade of pink is the freshest take on the rose water trend. Rose Baltique has that sheer finish and lacquered shine. Dior Nail Glow Polish $34 at Sephora Just like the iconic Dior lip oil, this nail polish delivers a high-shine, juicy effect that instantly elevates your natural nails with a subtle pink tint. Nails Inc Glowing My Way Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish $7.99 at Amazon This quick-drying formulation delivers a smooth, sheer pink varnish in just 45 seconds. The microfine shimmer, that isn't visible to the eye, catches the light from every angle.

Rose Water Nail Ideas

Original Rose Water Nails

Aura Rose Water Nails

French (With a Twist) Rose Water Nails

Jelly Rose Water Tips

Floral Rose Water Nails

How Do I Get Rose Water Nails?

Instead of the elaborate nail trends currently gracing social media feeds, rose water nails are a much easier option to create at home. They only require painting your nails with a rose-water-esque shade. That said, a more opaque pink you already have at home can achieve a similar effect. Mix a bit of base or top coat to sheer out the color, says Prince.

The secret to truly achieving this trend is all about nail prep. Hydrated cuticles, filed and crisp nails, and soft hands come together to create the perfect look. Since the shade is sheer, you need a clean base. When it comes to painting, Prince says, "thin layers are the way to go when doing any 'jelly' colors, as it's way easier to build up the shade."

And if you want to add a bit more fun, the minimal base of rose water nails makes it easy to incorporate art or accents. “I’ve been noticing a lot of clients have been asking for short nails with a thin-lined French tip," says Prince. To zhuzh it even more up, he says that polka dots can be paired with a nice, natural nude shade, such as “Bare My Soul” from OPI.

