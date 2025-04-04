Here's something you may not hear enough: as your skin and hair mature and change over time, so do their needs—and that's not a bad thing. Think: makeup that smooths, not settles; hair products that tackle thinning and boost volume; and skincare that increases bounce and firmness. As your skin and hair evolve, your products should too—that's why the Sephora Savings Event is the perfect time to refresh your mature beauty routine and stock up on the best products for ages 50 plus.

Here's how it works: using code SAVEMORE at checkout, Rouge members get first access beginning April 4, with 20 percent off, and the ability to share their discount with one friend from April 4-7. Then, starting April 8, VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insiders get 10 percent off, with the event running through April 14. Not a Beauty Insider yet? No biggie—it's free to join, and members get exclusive access to these discounts, plus perks like free shipping and returns.

The line-up this year is top-tier, and when it comes to aging skin, the right products are everything. A primer, concealer, and foundation for mature skin that won't cling to dry patches or settle into fine lines? They've got plenty. A skin-smoothing, wrinkle-softening, collagen-increasing skincare routine? Yep, and dermatologists swear by it. How about products that make your hair fuller, thicker, and maintain vibrant color? Absolutely. Keep reading for the best mature skin beauty picks at the Sephora Savings Event, loved by women over 40.

Makeup for Mature Skin

Sarah Creal Face Flex Concealer & Complexion Enhancer $58 at Sephora Over here at Marie Claire, we're obsessed with skincare and makeup brand Sarah Creal. It's specifically catered towards women 40 plus, and prioritizes moisture, smoothing formulas, and skin-repairing ingredients—all things mature skin loves. This medium-coverage concealer-foundation-duo contains plumping and hydrating hyaluronic acid alongside de-puffing caffeine—a true savior for tired eyes—for the ultimate mature skin complexion formula that won't crease, settle, or cake all day long.

Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Lip Oil Stick $45 at Sephora The best lip products for women prioritize moisturizing ingredients and pigments that won't feather. The cult favorite YSL Loveshine is basically a lipstick, lip gloss, and lip oil in one formula—it delivers on color but still contains an oil-packed ingredient profile for maximum moisture.

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer $55 at Sephora This blurring formula was one of our top picks for the best all-time primers for mature skin, with our mature-skin tester, Nicole Davis loving the glide of the formula, and how it melts into her skin tone without washing her out—something she was worried about. This glow-boosting formula contains light-reflecting particles, peptides to support skin elasticity, and hydrating hyaluronic acid.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place 24-Hour Longwear Concealer $38 at Sephora 56-year-old Mindy Holender loved this concealer for her dark circles in our mature skin review: "I normally go for a lighter coverage formula so I don’t end up emphasizing the lines in my under eyes. I’ve learned less is more with older skin,” she says adding, "It really brightened me up and didn’t settle into my creases throughout the day. My husband even told me I looked more alive at dinner.” The secret is the formula's hydrating hyaluronic acid and line-smoothing silicone that prevents creasing or settling.

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette $48 at Sepphora You're probably familiar with this next pick, but if not, allow me to introduce you to the iconic Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette, which, for lack of better words, brings your makeup alive. These four shades truly replace your daily bronzing, blush, and highlighter complexion products. Don't fear the glow—it contains ultrafine particles, so it looks luminous, not shimmery.

Sarah Creal Lip Grip Peptide Priming Treatment $36 at Sephora Another Sarah Creal must-have is this primer for your lips. It may seem unnecessary when lip liners are available, but it's the genius product you didn't know you needed and won't be able to live without. For the gist: The Lip Grip uses line-filling silicone alongside exfoliating lactic acid to smooth the lips for an even base. Finally, peptides swoop in with their collagen- and elastin-boosting properties to soften fine lines and wrinkles. The result? The smoothest, longest-lasting lipstick application that instantly elevates your makeup and contains ingredients that work to tackle aging effects at a cellular level over time.

Skincare for Mature Skin

Clarins Double Serum $135 at Sephora This powerful face serum is filled with a slew of peptides that work to build collagen and elastin—two key skin proteins that are directly correlated to skin firmness. Alongside damage-shielding antioxidants, this is one of the best serums for mature skin on the market for glowing, plump, and protected skin. Simply smooth over your skin in the morning and/or evening post-cleansing and before moisturizers and SPF.

Drunk Elephant Protini™ Polypeptide Firming Refillable Moisturizer $99 at Sephora There's a good chance you've seen this formula around. It's a best-seller for its jam-packed peptide formulation that works to firm skin and increase bounce and elasticity. It also has growth factors—a key ingredient for repair and regeneration. Add this to your cart for an essential mature skin moisturizer that can be used day and night.

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence $99 at Sephora Fun fact: the proprietary complex, Pitera, found in all of SK-II's products, was formulated when scientists noticed that elderly Japanese sake makers had extremely youthful hands. Using the same fermentation process as when making sake, this vitamin-rich byproduct of yeast was created and is beloved by beauty editors, dermatologists, and celebrities alike. Pop it in your cart while it's on sale—you won't regret it.

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum $85 at Sephora PSA: retinol is the gold-standard ingredient for encouraging cellular turnover, resulting in the improvement of fine lines, smoother skin, and collagen production. This serum from Sunday Riley contains a 6 percent retinol blend—which is super potent, and, with continued, consistent use, will deliver real, line-smoothing results.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads $92 at Sephora The skin texture-improving and brightening properties aren't the only reason people love these exfoliating chemical peel pads from Dr. Dennis Gross. They're also incredibly easy to use and are a realistic step to incorporate into your skincare routine.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion Sunscreen SPF 60+ $50 at Sephora If you didn't already know, the sun's harmful UV rays are one of the major causes of skin damage, leading to premature aging, sun spots, and more seriously, skin cancer. Shiseido's Ultimate Sun Protector with SPF 60 for the face and body will make you actually want to apply sunscreen in the morning thanks to its velvety, waterproof formula that applies invisibly on the skin.

Skin-Firming Body Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $48 at Sephora Just so you know, no cream will minimize the appearance of cellulite. While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, there are formulas like the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream that will increase hydration, boost collagen, and promote elasticity, leading to softer, smoother, glowing skin. Oh, and you'll smell absolutely delicious while you're at it.

Nécessaire The Hand Retinol $38 at Sephora Hands are one of the first signs of premature aging due to their constant exposure to the sun and the fact that they are often more disregarded and forgotten about than the face. That's where a retinol hand lotion comes in—this one from Nécessaire is a repairing formulation that reduces the signs of aging with continued and consistent use. Plus, it's easy—just rub a bit in before you go to bed.

Mature Haircare

Color Wow Root Coverup Powder $34.5 at Sephora Grays starting to peek through? Busy schedule and don't quite have the time to go to the hair salon? Problem solved, enter: The Root Coverup Powder—i.e., your next secret hack to camouflaging an overdue color job when life gets in the way.

K18 AstroLift Reparative Volume Spray $46 at Sephora Signs of aging aren't limited to the skin. As we get older, our hair begins to decrease in fullness and growth. This can result in flat, less-than-ideal hairstyles. The good news? Products like the AstroLift spray from K18 can give the illusion of thicker, more voluminous hair in just a few seconds.

Nutrafol Thickening-Hair Serum for Thinning Hair $49 at Sephora This hair serum from Nutrafol, a brand famous for its hair growth supplements, is loved for its thickening properties. A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair, and this formula helps create an optimal environment to encourage growth. Apply it once daily to your scalp and massage it in to support stronger, fuller-looking hair over time.

Virtue Flourish Minoxidil 5% Hair Growth Treatment $30 at Sephora Many women over 40 notice a decrease in hair fullness due to hormonal changes due to menopause and other external factors. Minoxidil is one of the few scientifically proven ingredients to help stimulate hair growth. Apply this formula directly to the affected areas on your scalp once daily to support thicker hair over time.

Pureology Color Fanatic Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner $20 at Sephora Preserve color, protect from damaging heat tools, and hydrate dry, brittle hair in one with this leave-in conditioner from Pureology. Simply spray on clean, damp hair and brush through before styling.

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask for Fine Lines & Glowing Skin $349 at Sephora If you haven't hopped aboard the LED face mask train, the Sephora sale is your excuse to finally take the plunge. This editor-loved device from HigherDOSE has red and near-infrared light-emitting waves—two key players in inflammation reduction and collagen production.

Nuface Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device $250 at Sephora Microcurrent devices run pretty steeply in price, but with the Sephora sale, you can finally get in on the hype—and jaw-snatching appeal. The crème de la crème of toning device brands, Nuface, sells this starter kit that includes the device, an activator gel, and a post-treatment moisturizer to improve the results of your at-home session.

