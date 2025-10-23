I’m Stockpiling OleHenriksen’s Vanilla Pout Preserve Until Further Notice
The viral lip balm just added the sweetest flavor to its portfolio—and it’s already selling out.
As a chapped lip girl, I am eternally grateful for the lip balm boom. (FYI: the global lip balm market is projected to grow from 890 million in 2022 to 1,614 million by 2030.) I’ve added dozens to my collection—some Rhode, a few Summer Fridays, and the uber-affordable ones from Naturium. But my go-to from the viral crop? Olehenriksen’s Pout Perserve. It has a plumping appearance (without the tingle), stays on my lips for hours, and actually smooths out dryness.
It was an Olympic sport to get my hands on them when the core four—Citrus Sunshine, Strawberry Sorbet, Cacao Creme, and Creme Brulee—launched two years ago, but I have a feeling that the brand’s most recent drop is going to put the OGs to shame. Today, OleHenricksen released its most requested flavor ever: Vanilla Bonbon.
It’s not a limited-edition shade either—this guy is joining the lineup for good. With a sheer tint (it’s the only one in the range with a colored base) and a vanilla candy scent (it’s sweet, not syrupy), I have a sneaking suspicion it’s going to be the new best-seller—and sold out before I know it. The good news: I have a special in (beauty editor perks!) and was able to get my hands on a sample ahead of launch.
My thoughts on whether the new Vanilla Bonbon flavor is worth the hype, ahead.
The Formula
- Peptides: This is easily one of the most popular ingredients in pretty much every one of my favorite lip balms—and there’s a good reason why. Peptides are responsible for plumping up skin, smoothing over lines, and giving the appearance of plumped lips (without the tingle).
- Kokum and Mango Seed Butter: I personally find that some lip balms dry out my lips instead of hydrating them. The reason is that some balms contain ingredients like menthol or salicylic acid that actually cause the lips to become starved for hydration. Not this guy—these two butters are rich in saturated fats, so they draw in moisture and give lips a soft, supple feel even when you’re not wearing the balm.
- Acai Sterols: If you’ve ever had an açai bowl, you know the ingredient is full of antioxidants. What does that mean when it’s in a lip balm? Basically that it’s going to fortify your lips with all the nourishment it needs to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture over time.
The Wear
If you haven’t tried any of the Pout Preserves, here’s what you need to know. You’ll get more product in this tube than any of the competitors (she’s filled to the brim), and the texture is on the thicker side (I’d say double the thickness of Rhode’s Lip Peptide Treatment and 25 percent thicker than Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm). But the real standout, in my opinion, is how long the product actually lasts. It doesn’t disappear into nowhere—the high shine and plumping effect remain for a good three hours (or until I eat).
As for the new flavor? It’s unsurprisingly my favorite of the bunch. I’d say it’s the most subtle in the range (some of them, especially Peach, Strawberry, and Citrus, are pretty powerful) and smells more like an expensive vanilla extract than a confectionery explosion. Plus, the color is truly clear, which is ideal when I’m layering it over a lip combo.
The Takeaway
My lips are chronically chapped. And now that my radiator has risen from the dead and there’s an actual chill in the New York City air, they’re actively begging me for hydration. This is always my go-to formula when fall arrives (it’s so effective), but the vanilla flavor means it’s something I genuinely look forward to applying. It smells incredible (and plays well with all my gourmand perfumes) and puts me in a warm and cozy mood. I’m stockpiling at the moment—and suggest you do too.
Just one more thing: when can I get a mint flavor?
