As a beauty editor, I've tried my fair share of buzzy ingredients—looking at you, snail mucin, hypochlorous acid, and many more—but exosomes, and all the promise behind them, led me to want to experiment in the pursuit of firm, flawless skin. The gist: These microscopic messengers, called exosomes, are basically tiny carriers that cells use to communicate. They deliver proteins and signals that help your skin repair and hydrate itself, and can even boost collagen production. The result is supercharged healing, a reduction in inflammation, and an overall youthful complexion.

I dipped my toes across the category, testing everything from plant- to human-derived exosome formulations. I slathered products all over my face in the name of beauty and explored all the new offerings across the skincare spectrum, including serums, masks, and even scalp treatments. Ultimately, I discovered which products from which brands deliver real results, and why timing is the most crucial factor when incorporating exosome skincare into your routine. Here is my science-backed, beauty-editor-approved exosome skincare routine for a glowing, flawless complexion.

What Are Exosomes and Where Do They Come From?

Exosomes are tiny carriers that cells use to send messages to each other, delivering protein and growth factors that help skin repair, hydrate, and even produce collagen—i.e., the element responsible for firmer, more elastic skin.

In skincare, exosomes appear in two main ways: in-office treatments and at-home topicals. These include over-the-counter serums and moisturizers that are usually plant-based, lab-synthesized, or occasionally human-derived. Human-derived formulations are generally considered more potent and regenerative, but most are professional- or clinical-grade and tend to be very pricey due to the regulatory challenges and stability concerns. Plant and lab-synthesized options tend to be gentler and safer for sensitive skin, though they may not deliver the same level of collagen-boosting or repair effects.

It's important to note that exosomes work best when used post-procedure, like after microneedling or laser treatments. These procedures create tiny channels in the skin, which allow the exosome signals to reach deeper layers. This results in better results when it comes to calming inflammation, accelerating healing, and encouraging collagen production. On their own, topical exosomes aren't miracle workers, but they can still give skin a subtle boost in glow and texture for a healthier-looking, youthful result.

Plant-Derived Exosomes

I began with plant-derived exosomes because they felt like a gentle way to test the ingredient. Extracted from botanicals like herbs or fruits, these formulas offer antioxidant protection and skin benefits without irritation.

Human-Derived Exosomes

These babies step things up a notch and are often sourced from donated human stem cells grown safely in labs—no, not taken directly from someone's skin or blood. As these cells grow, they release exosomes, which then go through a purification and filtering process before being added to skincare. The result is essentially a "package" of proteins and signaling molecules—i.e., exosomes. They're more potent and tend to be stronger at signaling repair. Which, in turn, results in a price increase.

Hydrating Exosomes

While the regenerative properties of exosomes will contribute to more glowing skin, some formulas even offer MVP hydrators like hyaluronic acid alongside them to lock in moisture and support repair. I particularly like these picks as we head into the cooler months.

Inkey List Exosome Hydro-Glow Complex Serum $22 at Sephora The affordable option feels anything but a budget pick. Packed with plant-based cica exosomes and hyaluronic acid, it delivers hydration while helping to repair the skin in tandem. Westman Atelier Eye Activator Brightening and Firming Serum With Peptides + Exosomes $120 at Sephora Want a targeted treatment to deal with fine lines around the eyes? Pop Westman Atelier's new exosome eye treatment into your routine and prepare to be amazed.

Barrier Repair Exosomes

Whenever my skin is angry at me—due to over-exfoliation, weather, traveling, etc.—barrier repair products are my savior. Combo that with exosomes, and the benefits go up a notch. Blended with ceramides or peptides, they calm redness and help rebuild my skin's defenses. Even just one night of use makes my skin feel bouncier and less reactive.

Skinfix US Exo + Ectoin Intensive Repair Baume $69 at Skinfix Think of ectoin as your skin's extra layer of protection—it helps guard against UV damage, pollution, and free radicals. Then, the exosomes derived from bitter melon come in to repair any damage that has happened. Medicube One Day Exosome Shot 2000 $23.90 at Ulta Beauty This treatment enhances your skin's defenses with its protective and soothing formula. It uses tiny spicules to penetrate the pores, allowing the serum to reach exactly where it needs to go.

Exosomes for Hair

Exosomes don't have just great benefits for skin; they're also making strides in the hair care category. Applied to the scalp, they may be able to stimulate hair growth by delivering their cocktail of growth factors and proteins. While I wouldn't say they're a miracle for hair loss just yet, I have noticed less shedding and a healthier overall look after a few months of use.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum $165 at Vegamour Vegamour is a vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand synonymous with its mission to tackle numerous hair concerns, like density. I apply this plant-derived exosome serum to my scalp before bed nightly. SickScience Powercycle Exosome Hair Growth Serum $64 at Amazon US This one coats the hair with subtle fibers to give the illusion of thickness with a non-greasy texture while the exosome-based formula works at a cellular level to repair hair over time.

