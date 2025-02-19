My skin is ravenous for moisture on the average day, but in the winter? It reaches an unseemly level of dehydration if I'm not careful. That's why the moisturizer shelf in my bathroom is packed to the gills with all manner of deeply nourishing creams and lotions to pull my epidermis back from the brink of Sahara-level dryness. So when one of my all-time favorite estheticians, Sofie Pavitt, aka the "acne whisperer" of New York City, revealed that she was launching her first moisturizer, my curiosity skyrocketed. To my endless surprise and delight, the new Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer not only delivers on all its promises—namely to nourish and hydrate acne-prone skin—but exceeded all my expectations for what the formula could be.

To be fair, I have been a fan of the Sofie Pavitt Face brand since its inception in March 2023, but there are only so many ways you can reinvent a moisturizer (so long as it's not also acting as a retinol product). What I'm looking for in a standout formula in 2025 is the texture, the sensorial nature of using the cream itself. Is it sticky? Does it spread easily? Does it leave a glowy (not greasy) sheen on the skin? Do I actually look forward to applying it? I'll give you a hint: the Omega Rich Moisturizer aced every category by which I judge my face creams.

(L to R): Pre-Sofie Pavitt moisturizer and directly after; glowing, hydrated, and very soft skin. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

To start, the formula is non-comedogenic—meaning it won't clog your pores—and fragrance-free, a critical characteristic if you have sensitive and/or acne-prone skin (for context, synthetic or essential oil scents can be very irritating). Argan oil and jojoba oil deliver a one-two punch of anti-inflammatory and hydrating benefits, along with smoothing squalane and moisturizing sunflower oil. Vitamin F rounds out the hero ingredient list, adding a boost of omega fatty acids to increase skin elasticity, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve overall skin health.

And while my dry skin is always in need of extra moisture, some thicker creams have a tendency to leave my forehead riddled with pimples (again, pore-clogging is a real risk with some moisturizing ingredients, like shea butter). No such issue with this new formula. In fact, any existing zits that I have look subtly blurred after the cream sinks into my pores.

Creamy deliciousness. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

The most notable aspect of the cream, however, is the feel. It's almost as if you took a solid block of cream, gently melted it down until it's just barely viscous and slightly runny, and poured it into the jar. Buttery and lush to the touch, I look forward to adding my quarter-sized amount to my face and neck each morning and evening. Best of all, the frigid New York weather has yet to penetrate the satiny veil of hydration the moisturizer leaves behind, even on the sides of my mouth and nose. Nor does it pill underneath my favorite mineral sunscreen or cream blush, leaving behind only a glowy, seamless finish.

All in all, while a face cream might not feel like the most exciting new product to add to your skincare lineup, I can attest that you will feel differently after swiping on the Omega Rich Moisturizer. Your skin will be incredibly grateful, and strangers will demand to know how on Earth you look so radiant in the middle of a seemingly endless winter.

Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer $64 at Sephora