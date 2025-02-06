Taylor Swift's Early Super Bowl 2025 Manicure Is So Valentine's Day-Coded
Of course she's committing to this romantic shade.
The Super Bowl isn't until Feb. 9, but Taylor Swift isn't hiding her on-theme manicure for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles showdown. According to Lisa Peña Wong, Swift's longtime nail tech, the Tortured Poets singer revealed her romantic red Super Bowl 2025 manicure back at the Grammys last week.
For those who missed all the red carpet fashion updates, Swift shut down the step-and-repeat in a custom Vivienne Westwood corset mini dress and coordinating Casadei heels, both in a vibrant shade of ruby. She kept up the palette with her makeup (including her fave Pat McGrath lipstick), her jewelry (involving a custom "T" leg charm by Lorraine Schwartz), and her manicure. Swift's fingertips were each filed into a squoval shape and painted a deep red that was somehow red carpet, Kansas City Chiefs, and Valentine's Day-themed all at once. (She loves to multitask, as the past few years of touring and releasing new music prove.)
A few days after the ceremony, Peña Wong shared three Instagram posts going deep on Swift's matchy-matchy nails. Just like the manicures she wore for the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2024 AFC Championships, the singer had opted for a gel manicure laced with glitter. (You know, because gel manis last at least a "Fortnight.")
Swift doesn't typically reveal exactly which shades of nail polish she favors. The closest fans have come to a recent confirmation was scouring the background of her 2020 documentary Miss Americana for labels during a scene when she DIY-s a gel manicure backstage. But this time around, Peña Wong confirmed Swift used four different OPI shades—and that they'll stay on for the Feb. 9 Super Bowl.
Any other fans prepping their Chiefs game outfits for Sunday can take inspiration from Swift's manicure. So I studied Peña Wong's Instagram for a step-by-step breakdown of Taylor Swift's early Super Bowl nails. Ahead, find exactly which shades she mixed for her precise Chiefs red—plus some alternatives if you'd rather skip a gel manicure.
How to Copy Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Gel Manicure
Peña Wong prepped Swift's nails for her brilliant red manicure with a layer of OPI's Super Base Base Coat. It's clear and grips on to the color she applies in step two.
Peña Wong blended two shades of gel color to precisely match Swift's Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The first was Nessa-Ist Rose, a solid red the shade of a rose petal. (Romantic!)
The second OPI x Wicked shade Peña Wong applied to Swift's nails, achieving an even glow on each fingertip. The purple glitter here added some dimension to Nessa-Ist Rose's brighter red.
For some extra enchanting sparkle, the nail artist applied a vertical line of crystals to the center of each nail, glueing them in place with a stripe of the OPI top coat. Peña Wong didn't specify exactly which acrylic crystals she used, but this set is filled with different sizes and shapes to suit your mani.
Last but not least, Peña Wong set Swift's manicure with one more swipe of OPI Intelli-Gel Super Gloss Top Coat.
Each step of Swift's Super Bowl manicure was cured in the OPI Star Light gel lamp. (Of course, gel manicures have several pros and cons—so I suggest catching up on the risks and benefits before investing in all the tech to create your own at home.)
Shop Red Nail Polish Inspired by Taylor Swift
Want Swift's romantic early Super Bowl manicure, without the several steps involved in a gel manicure? The following red shades are all yours.
The best way to describe this Swift-inspired shade? So scarlet, it's almost maroon. Paint on two coats of Zoya's polish for the same deep red shade as Swift's Super Bowl mani. (Appliqué crystals optional.)
All the shine, none of the waiting beneath a UV lamp. This OPI formula achieves the exact same glossy effect as a classic gel manicure like Swift's.
Lack the hand-eye coordination to place gemstones all over your manicure? Same. This Deborah Lippmann shade is enhanced by flecks of burgundy glitter that do the high-shine work for us.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
