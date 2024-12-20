Selena Gomez Accentuates Her Enormous Marquise Diamond With Frosty Pink Nails
The billionaire just debuted a sugary sweet new engagement manicure.
Selena Gomez has already started pre-gaming for her wedding with a series of stunning engagement manicures. In anticipation of Benny Blanco's Taco Bell picnic proposal, the billionaire beauty mogul opted for a glossy nude naked manicure that kept all the focus on her hulking marquise diamond engagement ring. But after revealing her newest set of nails, it seems the star intends to test-drive a number of different wifey-coded looks ahead of her big day.
Needless to say, one thing that definitely won't be changing after marriage is the Golden Globe nominee's long-standing relationship with manicurist Tom Bachik, whom she's been seeing on a biweekly basis for years. From her "Orange Julius" jelly polish to her cosmic silver stardust nails, Bachik is the steady hand behind many of her greatest hits. Which, as of this week, most definitely includes her latest manicure: a frosty baby pink concoction reminiscent of iced strawberry cupcakes, shimmery '90s MAC lipsticks, and satin ballet slippers.
Luckily, Bachik didn't make us wait very long before revealing the exact shade he used on Gomez. Little did I realize, the beloved celebrity nail artist has his own line of gel polishes that come in a clickable pen component similar to that of YSL Beauty's Touche Éclat Concealer Pen. Fittingly dubbed Click Colors, the line so far includes seven magnetic shades: a ruby red, a vivid hot pink, a sultry gunmetal gray, a silvery denim blue, an icy taupe brown, and a light bubblegum pink. The latter—an iridescent hue called Pink Whip—is what Gomez selected at her latest appointment.
Evidently, the semi-sheer nail trends that have dominated recent years still have celebrities transfixed. The wave technically started with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails circa 2022, but the impact can still be seen today in the popularity of summer's milky bubblebath nail trend, fall's mannequin manicure trend, and winter's sheer sparkle nail trend. So if long, blinged-out Greek goddess nails aren't really your speed, consider going the Selena Gomez route with something short yet sugary sweet—just like a frosted pink cupcake.
Shop Frosty Pink Polishes Inspired by Selena Gomez
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
