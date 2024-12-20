Selena Gomez has already started pre-gaming for her wedding with a series of stunning engagement manicures. In anticipation of Benny Blanco's Taco Bell picnic proposal, the billionaire beauty mogul opted for a glossy nude naked manicure that kept all the focus on her hulking marquise diamond engagement ring. But after revealing her newest set of nails, it seems the star intends to test-drive a number of different wifey-coded looks ahead of her big day.

Needless to say, one thing that definitely won't be changing after marriage is the Golden Globe nominee's long-standing relationship with manicurist Tom Bachik, whom she's been seeing on a biweekly basis for years. From her "Orange Julius" jelly polish to her cosmic silver stardust nails, Bachik is the steady hand behind many of her greatest hits. Which, as of this week, most definitely includes her latest manicure: a frosty baby pink concoction reminiscent of iced strawberry cupcakes, shimmery '90s MAC lipsticks, and satin ballet slippers.

Selena Gomez takes a mirror selfie with her new manicure—and massive ring. (Image credit: Instagram/@tombachik)

Luckily, Bachik didn't make us wait very long before revealing the exact shade he used on Gomez. Little did I realize, the beloved celebrity nail artist has his own line of gel polishes that come in a clickable pen component similar to that of YSL Beauty's Touche Éclat Concealer Pen. Fittingly dubbed Click Colors, the line so far includes seven magnetic shades: a ruby red, a vivid hot pink, a sultry gunmetal gray, a silvery denim blue, an icy taupe brown, and a light bubblegum pink. The latter—an iridescent hue called Pink Whip—is what Gomez selected at her latest appointment.

Click Colors Pink Whip Magnetic Gel $15.80 at Tom Bachik

Evidently, the semi-sheer nail trends that have dominated recent years still have celebrities transfixed. The wave technically started with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails circa 2022, but the impact can still be seen today in the popularity of summer's milky bubblebath nail trend, fall's mannequin manicure trend, and winter's sheer sparkle nail trend. So if long, blinged-out Greek goddess nails aren't really your speed, consider going the Selena Gomez route with something short yet sugary sweet—just like a frosted pink cupcake.

Shop Frosty Pink Polishes Inspired by Selena Gomez

OPI x Hello Kitty Nail Lacquer Collection in Let's Be Friends Forever $11.99 at Ulta

