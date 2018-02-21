January Jones Has Finally Addressed Reports That She's Dating Bachelor Nick Viall

Remember when news broke back in January that Mad Men actress January Jones was dating Nick Viall, AKA that guy who literally refuses to stop appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise? It was truly a shock to the system/our very core.

The actress had come clean her Bachelor obsession on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and—so the story goes—Nick contacted her shortly after for a date. The rest is history, though up until now Jones hasn't commented on whether or not she's *actually* dating Viall.

So what's the verdict? They're NOT dating. "He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet," Jones told ET. "No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

Cool/share those scoops, please.