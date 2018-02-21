Today's Top Stories
1
Queen Elizabeth Stops by London Fashion Week
2
Black People Shouldn't Have to Save Black Film
3
The Prettiest Spring Makeup Trends to Copy
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Here's Prince William Riding a Motorcycle

January Jones Has Finally Addressed Reports That She's Dating Bachelor Nick Viall

So, like, are they or aren't they?

Getty Images

Remember when news broke back in January that Mad Men actress January Jones was dating Nick Viall, AKA that guy who literally refuses to stop appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise? It was truly a shock to the system/our very core.

The actress had come clean her Bachelor obsession on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and—so the story goes—Nick contacted her shortly after for a date. The rest is history, though up until now Jones hasn't commented on whether or not she's *actually* dating Viall.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So what's the verdict? They're NOT dating. "He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet," Jones told ET. "No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

Cool/share those scoops, please.

Related Story
I Auditioned for This Season of 'The Bachelor'

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Inside Rihanna's 30th Birthday Party
Jelena Spotted Kissing in Jamaica at Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 10 Most-Followed Celebs on Instagram This Year
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan Flirt on Social
Celebrities Who Were Roommates
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
How Ashton Kutcher Handled Divorce from Demi Moore
21 Royals Who Married Commoners
Jennifer Lawrence Has a Crush on Timothée Chalamet
Matt LeBlanc Reacts to Jennifer Aniston's Split