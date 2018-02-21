Ashton Kutcher Just Revealed He Fasted for a Week After His Divorce with Demi Moore

It's been five years since Ashton Kutcher divorced Demi Moore, but he's just now revealing how he coped with the breakup—and surprisingly it didn't include a box of tissues or carton of ice cream. Kutcher said he retreated to the woods alone, leaving behind food and technology. (Note: Please do not try this at home.)

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher said in Dax Shepard‘s new podcast, Armchair Expert. “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink—just water and tea.”

Getty Images

During his fast, he did some reflecting in a notebook by writing down all of his past splits from girlfriends.

“I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven," he told Shepard. "I typed them all out and sent them."

Kutcher said the trip was an overall great experience and very spiritual for him.

"I started to hallucinate on like day two which was fantastic,” he said. “It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy.”



Kutcher and Moore were married in 2005 and divorced six years later. In a statement he said, “I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi. Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail.”

He is currently married to his That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis.