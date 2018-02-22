Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Anthrax Scare After Receiving a Letter Containing White Powder

Scotland Yard is reportedly on "high alert" ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Getty Images

In alarming and distressing news, it's been reported that a letter containing white powder "purporting to be anthrax" was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace. Fortunately, the letter was intercepted by palace officials before getting to Meghan and Harry—and specialists were called in to check the material inside it.

The powder ended up being harmless, and Meghan and Harry have reportedly been informed of its arrival.

Getty Images

It appears as though this isn't the only suspicious package that's recently been sent to the royals (one arrived at the Palace of Westminster), and Counter Terrorism detectives have begun an investigation.

Scotland Yard is said to be on "high alert" ahead of the Royal Wedding, which involves a public carriage ride. As of now, there are no changes to the day's agenda. Per royal reporter Richard Palmer, Kensington Palace has no comment.

