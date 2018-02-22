Watching Elton John Mispronounce Ed Sheeran's Name Is the Best Part of This Week

Ed Sheeran is arguably a very famous person with a name that most humans are able to pronounce. But Elton John is an even more famous person and he has no time for pronouncing Ed Sheeran's name correctly. No time at all.
This was made abundantly clear when Elton hopped on stage at the Brit Awards to present Ed with the Global Success Award, and pronounced his name as some combination of Ed Shrun and Ed Sheerauhn.
Obviously, the internet simply couldn't handle this moment and did what it does best:
Bless this day.