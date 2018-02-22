Watching Elton John Mispronounce Ed Sheeran's Name Is the Best Part of This Week

Ed Sheeran is arguably a very famous person with a name that most humans are able to pronounce. But Elton John is an even more famous person and he has no time for pronouncing Ed Sheeran's name correctly. No time at all.

This was made abundantly clear when Elton hopped on stage at the Brit Awards to present Ed with the Global Success Award, and pronounced his name as some combination of Ed Shrun and Ed Sheerauhn.

Meanwhile, I'm still cackling at Elton John and Ed Sh'ran #BRITs pic.twitter.com/un5COe65i2 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 21, 2018

Obviously, the internet simply couldn't handle this moment and did what it does best:

Has everyone been saying Ed Sheeran's surname wrong or does Elton John not know his name? — oh peppermint (@oh_peppermint) February 21, 2018

Elton john calling ed sheeran his friend and then pronouncing his name wrong is honestly the best thing that happened all night #BRITs — NJ || WAKANDA FOREVER ✊🏾 (@cutekuwonu) February 21, 2018

HOW DID ELTON JOHN JUST PRONOUNCE ED SHEERAN — abby *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@aIunasgeorge) February 21, 2018

Did Elton John just call him Ed Shiraz? 🍷 he’s made me thirsty — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) February 21, 2018

Elton John just called Ed Sheeran "Ed Sheer-ahn" so he should accept it as his given name #BRITs2018 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 21, 2018

I LIVE for the fact Elton John mispronounces Ed Sheeran EVERY time with no intention of correcting it. I wish I could give that few fucks #BRITs — Emma (@Kolakube_5) February 21, 2018

Bless this day.