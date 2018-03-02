In Which Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He No Longer Wants to Hug Her

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian sit down for a serious talk about their relationship during Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, during which Scott tells Kourtney he no longer wants to hug her. Truly brutal.

In the below clip, Kourtney politely asks her ex to stop wandering into their former bedroom unannounced to "ask for sunglasses," and Scott counters with "I was also thinking I have a boundary. I don’t really wanna hug anymore. I think we should just shake hands when we see each other. Is that cool?"

Being told that someone no longer wants to hug you sounds like the exact opposite of cool, but Kourtney takes it in stride and suggests a fist bump. "I'll meet you in the middle there," Scott said. "If you're cool with that, then I'm cool with your stuff."

Glad everyone's getting along, but why doesn't Scott want to hug Kourtney? Guess we'll have to watch KUWTK during Oscar commercial breaks on Sunday to find out.