Veronica Lodge Does Her Own "Karma's a Bitch" Meme

Did you see that whole "Karma's a bitch" meme based on this incredible scene from Riverdale:

It began on the Chinese social network Weibo and featured teens starting out looking rather plain, delivering Veronica Lodge's killer line, and transforming into, well, the epitome of "karma's a bitch" with the simple, dramatic wave of a sheet:

Hello it is Friday and I am here with the latest Chinese meme: “karma’s a bitch”



Here are some of the best ones: pic.twitter.com/tdjItEkzvL — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) January 26, 2018

It's mesmerizing.

And Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, just got in on the magic. Netflix posted the actress's take on the meme on Twitter this afternoon:

Incredible—and now KJ Apa's face will haunt my dreams.