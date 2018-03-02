Veronica Lodge Does Her Own "Karma's a Bitch" Meme

Did you see that whole "Karma's a bitch" meme based on this incredible scene from Riverdale:
It began on the Chinese social network Weibo and featured teens starting out looking rather plain, delivering Veronica Lodge's killer line, and transforming into, well, the epitome of "karma's a bitch" with the simple, dramatic wave of a sheet:
It's mesmerizing.
And Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, just got in on the magic. Netflix posted the actress's take on the meme on Twitter this afternoon:
Incredible—and now KJ Apa's face will haunt my dreams.