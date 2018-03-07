Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Maternity Look, and We're Here For It

Royals can be outfit repeaters too.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been known to recycle looks in the past—a rare thing, considering the royal family can afford a new outfit for every day of the week. With her April due date fast approaching, it isn't unheard of for Kate to re-wear a favorite maternity look.

The navy blue Seraphine dress has an empire waistline and high neckline—something Kate seems to incorporate a lot into her style (which is very different from her soon-to-be-sister-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion). Seraphine has been a staple brand for Kate's maternity style during her third pregnancy.

Here she is on February 1 wearing the dress for the first time during a visit to Sweden and Norway.

Getty Images

And, again today, wearing the navy blue midi dress to open the new headquarters of a the charity Place2Be.

Getty Images

The only difference between the pictures is Kate's noticeably growing baby bump. Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child in April.

