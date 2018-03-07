Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Maternity Look, and We're Here For It

Kate Middleton has been known to recycle looks in the past—a rare thing, considering the royal family can afford a new outfit for every day of the week. With her April due date fast approaching, it isn't unheard of for Kate to re-wear a favorite maternity look.

The navy blue Seraphine dress has an empire waistline and high neckline—something Kate seems to incorporate a lot into her style (which is very different from her soon-to-be-sister-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion). Seraphine has been a staple brand for Kate's maternity style during her third pregnancy.

Here she is on February 1 wearing the dress for the first time during a visit to Sweden and Norway.

And, again today, wearing the navy blue midi dress to open the new headquarters of a the charity Place2Be.

The only difference between the pictures is Kate's noticeably growing baby bump. Kate and Prince William are expecting their third child in April.