Today's Top Stories
1
Everything We Know About the Obamas' Netflix Show
2
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
3
24 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
4
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie Is Perfect
5
Meghan and Harry Celebrate Women's Day

Alessandra Ambrosio Is Every Woman Who Has Ever Been Overly Critical of Their Manicure

Getty Images

Yesterday, Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted running errands in Los Angeles—you know, as people do.

The model did a number of very normal human things, like feeding parking meters:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And stopping at a nail salon for a manicure and pedicure. You know, very normal things:

Getty Images

Like most of us, she spent part of the manicure looking at her phone (unlike most of us, her manicurist spent part of the manicure looking at the paparazzi cameras that were documenting the whole thing):

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

However, Alessandra also indulged in a little, let's say critical observation of her manicure-in-progress. But any woman who cares deeply about her nail art has been there. Most of us just don't have paparazzi stalking us to capture it and broadcast it to the world.

Getty Images

So far, Alessandra has not Instagrammed her manicure, but we would really, really like her to. For now, we'll have to settle for the insanely gorgeous California landscape she posted last night instead.

California dreaming ... ✨🌄✨

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
28 Times Celebs Shaded Each Other in Songs
Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, on Instagram 16 Royals You Should Follow on Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 All the Best Looks from the 2018 SXSW Festival
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Should Date Already
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take Luna to Disneyland Chrissy Teigen Was Shaded By Luna at Disneyland
Katy Perry stokes Orlando Bloom dating rumors by wearing onesie with his face on Katy Perry Stokes Orlando Bloom Dating Rumors
Princess Eugenie has joined Instagram, verified account Princess Eugenie Just Made Her Instagram Debut
Liz Hurley's nephew Miles was stabbed in London Elizabeth Hurley's Nephew Was Stabbed in London
Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Outed Her Haters
It Looks Like Meghan Markle Got Red Highlights