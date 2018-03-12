Good Lord, Nicole Kidman Looks Completely Unrecognizable

Please prepare to clutch your pearls in shock, because Nicole Kidman just stepped out in New York City looking like an entirely different person. The actress was seen on set of The Goldfinch looking very unlike herself thanks to a grey wig and major prosthetics:

Another angle for you to enjoy while you pick your jaw up from the floor:

Kidman plays Mrs Barbour, who—for anyone who hasn't read the book—is a wealthy woman tasked with caring for protagonist Theo (played by Ansel Elgort) after his mother dies. This isn't the first time the actress has worn prosthetics—she donned a faux nose to play Virginia Woolf in The Hours:

Also, reminder, this is what Nicole Kidman normally looks like: