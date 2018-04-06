Today's Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

The actress is expecting her first girl!

Getty Images

Surprise! Kate Hudson is pregnant with her third child. The actress made the announcement via Instagram with a sweet post:

"SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like..."
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

This is Hudson's first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, who she's been dating for a little over a year. They met when she was 23 and pregnant with her first child, Ryder.

The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! ❤️Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Hudson has two sons Bingham, 6, (with Matt Bellamy) and Ryder, 14, (with ex-husband Chris Robinson). As you can tell from the video, she looks incredibly happy to welcome her first daughter. Congrats to the happy couple!

