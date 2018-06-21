Today's Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds with a Cheeky Post About Anna Kendrick

"Would it reaaaally count as cheating?"

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Getty Images

Blake Lively, queen of trolling Ryan Reynolds, is known for teasing her husband on Instagram—this time warning she'd have no problem cheating on him with her co-star Anna Kendrick. The friends are starring in the upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor, out in September.

Lively captioned her Instagram post, "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating?? 🔪👗🍸🎀🖤"

The short answer: no. Thanks to Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, we know that Anna's totally game. She jokingly replied directly to Lively on her post, "So glad we're finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."

Ryan then jumped into the conversation and commented, "The most ambitious crossover event in history. I'll miss you both. Tell my story."

Seems fair, @annakendrick47. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Not mad about this one bit.

