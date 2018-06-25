Today's Top Stories
The First Tristan Thompson and True Photo is Here, and It's Adorable

More proof that he and Khloe are back on track?

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson must be back on track after a rocky few months (to say the least): The basketball star has proudly shared the first public photo of him and their daughter, True Thompson.

Over the weekend, Tristan captioned the photo with a red heart and posed with presumably a trio of his favorite things on his lap. Before you make any savage comments, that would be son Prince, daughter True, and a basketball.

New parents Kardashian and Thompson were previously said to have been temporarily torn apart by the most public cheating scandal in the history of Kardashian legend.

Back in April, video footage appeared online of Tristan getting cosy with another woman, while Khloe had a baby bump that was ready to burst.

❤️

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

But Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True in May, has remained strong throughout the drama and even appeared courtside earlier this month to support Tristan and make it clear that the breakup rumors were BS.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Continuing the relationship’s united front, Tristan has now proved his father credentials over on Instagram with a photo of two gold chains around his neck. One reads True in tribute to his daughter, and one reads Prince, the name of his son with blogger Jordan Craig.

My Prince🤴and Princess 👸. I love you guys so much!!!

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

💕Happy One Month True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Side note: I'm looking forward to True becoming a millionaire social media mogul, becoming a renowned fitness guru and launching her own cosmetics company next week.

