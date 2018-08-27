image
Today's Top Stories
1
New 'House of Cards' Photos Have Been Released
image
2
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six
3
5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland
4
Why Meghan Markle’s First Royal Tour Is a Big Deal
image
5
Karena Evans Is the Storyteller We Need Right Now

The First 'True Detective' Season 3 Trailer Is Haunting in the Best Way Possible

We get to see Mahershala Ali through the years.

image
image
HBO

HBO debuted the new trailer for True Detective's long-awaited third season Sunday night before the finale of Sharp Objects, and let's just say it looks darker and more intriguing than ever before. Set to release in January 2019, the trailer for the Emmy-winning anthology series follows Moonlight's Mahershala Ali's character through three different time periods in his character's life.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Not a ton of the plot is given away in the trailer itself, of course, but there are shots of the golden fields of the Ozarks. The trailer does appear to invoke more of the themes of the series' acclaimed first season—including what appears to be the revisiting of a macabre mystery investigation that has only deepened over time, as well as a focus on the rural environment. Oscar winner Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

The crime drama's third season also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Mamie Gummer, and Scoot McNairy-rocking a fantastic moustache-and is directed by Green Room's Jeremy Saulnier, Game of Thrones' Daniel Sackheim, and creator Nic Pizzolatto. HBO has yet to set a firm airdate, but it looks like it's going to be well worth the wait. Watch the trailer below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Game of Thrones
Your First Look at 'Game of Thrones' Season 8
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Celebrities Attend The Chicago Bulls Vs New York Knicks Game - October 29, 2014 Is the Karlie Kloss/Taylor Swift Feud Over?
2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards - Arrivals Kristin Cavallari Had a Wardrobe Malfunction
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Hollywood's Shortest Marriages
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland Why Meghan Markle’s First Royal Tour Is a Big Deal
Airbnb Concerts - John Legend Summer of LVE Read Chrissy Teigen's 'Crazy Rich Asians' Tribute
image Meghan and Kate's First 100 Days as Royals
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle The Meghan Markle Effect Is Now Extending to Cars
2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. New York. USA. Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Wants to Reconnect
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Tina Knowles-Lawson's Sweet Pic of Bey and Blue
Beyonce And Jay-Z "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey Beyoncé Was Rushed by a Crazed Fan at Her Concert