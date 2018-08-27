HBO debuted the new trailer for True Detective's long-awaited third season Sunday night before the finale of Sharp Objects, and let's just say it looks darker and more intriguing than ever before. Set to release in January 2019, the trailer for the Emmy-winning anthology series follows Moonlight's Mahershala Ali's character through three different time periods in his character's life.

Not a ton of the plot is given away in the trailer itself, of course, but there are shots of the golden fields of the Ozarks. The trailer does appear to invoke more of the themes of the series' acclaimed first season—including what appears to be the revisiting of a macabre mystery investigation that has only deepened over time, as well as a focus on the rural environment. Oscar winner Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

The crime drama's third season also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Mamie Gummer, and Scoot McNairy-rocking a fantastic moustache-and is directed by Green Room's Jeremy Saulnier, Game of Thrones' Daniel Sackheim, and creator Nic Pizzolatto. HBO has yet to set a firm airdate, but it looks like it's going to be well worth the wait. Watch the trailer below.

