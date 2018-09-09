Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Is the Top Royal Style Influencer
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
Make the Most of Montauk in the Fall
image
4
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250
image
5
Witches Are Getting Dark Again

Kate Middleton Beat Meghan Markle Out as the Top Royal Influencer of the Year

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

People practically go rabid at the chance to dress like a royal. This is a known fact. But what's stronger, the Kate Middleton Effect or the Meghan Markle Effect?

Related Story
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle jaguar
The Meghan Markle Effect Is Now Extending to Cars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to eBay's annual UK Retail Report, the winner is Kate, but with Meghan coming in a close second.

The report attributes Kate's continued reign as the top royal style influencer to her third pregnancy, with Prince Louis. According to eBay, searches for tailored maternity coats more than tripled in November 2017, after Kate announced she was expecting. Of course, this data only pertains to eBay searches in the United Kingdom.

Searches for Jenny Packham clothes spiked in April when Kate stepped out in a red smock dress by the designer to introduce the world to baby Louis.

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Meghan came in a close second, with her searches peaking (unsurprisingly) in May, when she married Prince Harry.

"While Meghan was clearly the focus of the fashion pages this year, Kate's distinctive style has long been a hit with shoppers on eBay since her wedding in 2011," Rob Hattrell, UK vice president of eBay, told the Evening Standard. "We always see an uptick in searches around landmark royal events and 2018 was a bumper year for small businesses on eBay, with both the birth of Prince Louis and Meghan and Harry's wedding driving purchases across the nation."

And which royal rounds out the top three fashion influencers (again, on eBay, in the UK specifically)? It's no surprise that Kate's stylish daughter, Princess Charlotte, took the third spot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on Instagram
image Candid Letters from Philip to Diana Revealed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Doria Ragland Secretly Visited Meghan and Harry
US Open 2018 Celebs Supporting Serena Williams
image Meghan Markle Helping Decorate the Clooneys' Home
image Priyanka and Nick Recreate Meghan and Harry's Pic
US Open Opening Night Serena Williams Lost U.S. Open, Yelled at Umpire
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 2 Prince William Says He and Kate Are "Naughty"
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Meghan Might Be the Best Thing to Happen to Harry
image Princess Diana and Meghan's Chicago Connection