Kate Middleton Beat Meghan Markle Out as the Top Royal Influencer of the Year

People practically go rabid at the chance to dress like a royal. This is a known fact. But what's stronger, the Kate Middleton Effect or the Meghan Markle Effect?

According to eBay's annual UK Retail Report, the winner is Kate, but with Meghan coming in a close second.

The report attributes Kate's continued reign as the top royal style influencer to her third pregnancy, with Prince Louis. According to eBay, searches for tailored maternity coats more than tripled in November 2017, after Kate announced she was expecting. Of course, this data only pertains to eBay searches in the United Kingdom.

Searches for Jenny Packham clothes spiked in April when Kate stepped out in a red smock dress by the designer to introduce the world to baby Louis.

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Meghan came in a close second, with her searches peaking (unsurprisingly) in May, when she married Prince Harry.

"While Meghan was clearly the focus of the fashion pages this year, Kate's distinctive style has long been a hit with shoppers on eBay since her wedding in 2011," Rob Hattrell, UK vice president of eBay, told the Evening Standard. "We always see an uptick in searches around landmark royal events and 2018 was a bumper year for small businesses on eBay, with both the birth of Prince Louis and Meghan and Harry's wedding driving purchases across the nation."

And which royal rounds out the top three fashion influencers (again, on eBay, in the UK specifically)? It's no surprise that Kate's stylish daughter, Princess Charlotte, took the third spot.