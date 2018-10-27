image
Today's Top Stories
1
USC Sexual Abuse Case: 3 Women Tell Their Stories
image
2
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
3
WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image
4
Everything You Need To Know About 'Dirty John'
image
5
The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Finally Here

The Special Details You Probably Missed on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Royal Wedding Outfits

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

No one does "attention to detail" quite as well as the royal family. Even during their most-watched moments, the royals manage to sneak in tiny details that even the most dedicated royal fans can easily miss. Case-in-point: The detail on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's outfits at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding that we all totally missed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In one of the cutest decisions of a long list of cute things Harry and Meghan did to make their wedding special, the page boys' coats had their initials embroidered on them in gold thread—a detail that was apparently Harry's idea.

George and Charlotte's outfits are currently on display at the “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit at Windsor Castle. In the audio guide for the tour, Harry and Meghan themselves share details about the outfits. In one part, People reports, Harry explains that the biggest challenge of the big day was replicate the embroidery from his coat on the miniature versions worn by the page boys. This audio tour guide is where Harry revealed the detail about the embroidered initials.

“Which was your choice, which I think is such a beautiful keepsake for them," Meghan said of the idea to put the initials on the outfits.

You can see George's initials embroidered here:

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Don't worry though, Charlotte's wedding look had a special touch too. Charlotte's ivory Givenchy dress was paired with shoes by Meghan’s go-to shoe designer Aquazurra. In addition to being by Meghan's fave designer, the shoes' soles were also embroidered with Charlotte's initials and the wedding date.

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS
Getty ImagesJANE BARLOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Aww.

People
Related Stories
image
Princess Charlotte Is Obsessed with Fashion
royal wedding 2018 Meghan Markle tiara
We Got All the Details on Meghan Wedding Tiara
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Prince Charles Never Wanted to Marry Diana
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image
Meghan Markle's Dress Is Covered in Birds
image
15 Photos of Queen Elizabeth as a Young Woman
image Meghan Markle Alters Her Clothes For Protocol
image Comparing Meghan and The Queen's Tonga Visits
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Diana Tribute