Regular Person Kate Middleton Spotted Driving Herself to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton—once again proving she's just like us! The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely photographed driving herself anywhere, usually relying on staff or husband Prince William when she turns up to official events. As reported in HELLO!, a fan just happened to be outside Buckingham Palace yesterday when she captured super-rare footage of the princess and mom of three driving through the palace gates, all on her own! Maybe she's headed to join the Queen for some festive celebration?

The rear windows were blacked out, so it's also possible one or all of her three adorable children George, Charlotte, and Louis could have joined her (George is still in school, so it would likely be the younger two siblings). Cars closely following behind her were probably her security team. In the video, Kate seems totally unfazed by the hundreds of tourists with their phones out and talking excitedly. She even gives a little wave as she slowly drives through the gates, like it's totally not a big deal.

You have to swipe/click right to see the very short video, posted by melissagrflx, but I promise it's worth it:

Flawlessly executed, Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their sweet family, will be spending Christmas with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), and the rest of the royal family for Christmas. There has been a ton of media speculation about whether there's a rift between the young royals, especially Kate and Meghan, and Buckingham Palace made the unusual move to publicly deny the rumors. So all is well between the two duchesses, and we'll probably spot them during their traditional holiday festivities.

Looks like Kate's getting the holidays started early!

