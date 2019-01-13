In a case of royal family tunnel vision, the royal-watching world collectively missed an entire royal engagement.

How is that even possible, you wonder? Well, while the world was focused on Meghan Markle and her new royal patronages this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton secretly met with one of their favorite patronages. In the world's defense, Meghan was given four new patronages by the Queen. In a release, Kensington Palace explained that Meghan couldn't be more thrilled with the development:

"The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes.

Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent."

While Meghan was expressing all that excitement, Will and Kate were quietly attending a meeting with the chairman of a favorite patronage of their own, the Royal Foundation.

News of Will and Kate's low-key rendezvous didn't come from Kensington Palace, but from Twitter user @GertsRoyals, who said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had met with Royal Foundation Chairman, Sir Keith Mills, probably to discuss future projects with Mills and the charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this morning received Sir Keith Mills (Chairman). — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) January 12, 2019

The Royal Foundation's website describes Mills as "a British entrepreneur" who "oversaw operations" at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012. He also served as Chairman of Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 2014.

The mystery and intrigue is killing us. Here's hoping the Palace releases details about whatever this top secret meeting was called to plan, STAT.