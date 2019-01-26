image
Princess Diana Forgot Her Wedding Anniversary With Prince Charles, According to Unearthed Letters

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Years after Princess Diana's death, we continue to learn more and more about the beloved royal. A set of six, handwritten letters Diana sent to British Vogue editor Elizabeth Tilberis between 1989 and 1992 reveal not just how much Diana valued the British Vogue team (spoiler: a lot), but personal details about the People's Princess as well—including the time she literally forgot the date of her own wedding anniversary.

The letter in question, dated March 5, 1991, sees Diana discussing the media surrounding her 10-year anniversary with Prince Charles. Unfortunately, she gets the date of that anniversary wrong:

"Alas, I fear that there aren't going to be any photographs released for my birthday in July—there is too much of a build-up towards the 30th & 10 years of marriage ... I do feel terribly that there is far too much of this lady in the media!"

The problem? July 30 was not Charles and Diana's wedding anniversary—July 29 was.

Diana also gushed to Tilberis about her experiences with British Vogue, writing on January 23, 1992:

"I feel very relaxed being with the ladies so thank you for always thinking of me."

And:

"Patrick[Demarchelier, the French photographer who shot Diana for the magazine's December 1991 cover] ... was a dream & I hope he will be happy with the results!"

The letters are being auctioned off by Swann Auction Galleries in New York on March 21, and are expected to go for £3,800-£5,700 (or between $5,000 and $7,000 USD).

"The correspondence sheds light on the growing warmth and friendship between the two as they collaborate on various Vogue shoots, detailing how much Diana clearly valued time spent with Tilberis and others," A spokesman for the auctioneers said, according to Express.

