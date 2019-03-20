Kate Middleton Copied Charlotte's Signature Wave at Her Last Engagement

On Tuesday, after her engagement with the Queen, Kate Middleton visited the Foundling Museum in London for a solo engagement.

On her way into the museum, the Duchess of Cambridge paused to turn and wave at the crowd.

The move is also a favorite of her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton pulled double duchess duty, first making personal history with her first-ever solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth and then following that monumental event up with yet another engagement. Kate's second event for the day was a truly solo, all-by-her-lonesome visit to the Foundling Museum in London, where she was announced as a new patron.

During her visit to the Foundling Museum, Kate dazzled the crowd of royal fans by borrowing her three-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte's, signature, crowd-pleasing move: The Turn and Wave.

Yeah, it sounds like an Elle Woods-coined move, but it's all Charlotte, all the way. The young royal first made the Turn and Wave a ~thing~ when she went to meet her baby brother, Prince Louis, for the first time last spring.

In case you need a refresher, Prince William led Charlotte and her big brother, Prince George, up the steps into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. George was making a face that distinctly said, "These cameras are rubbish." Charlotte, on the other hand, was making a face that said, "I'm ready for my close up, paparazzi." Then, as the icing on the cuteness cake, she paused at the door of the hospital, turned back to the crowd of fans and photographers, and gave a coy little wave. It was perfection:

Getty Images

Since then, Charlotte has basically trademarked the move and made pausing on stairs for a last second, waving photo op, her go-to move.

Here she is, waving on another set of steps at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding last fall. Getty Images

On her way into the Foundling, Kate did her own variation on the pause, turn, and wave, and if any other human on the planet was going to do Charlotte's pap-pleasing move justice, it had to be Kate, right?

Thankfully, the footage is on Twitter:

Kate turned and waved to the crowd before walking in. pic.twitter.com/JVHwrCNenJ — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) March 19, 2019

