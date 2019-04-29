Prince William was asked by royal family fans in New Zealand whether he’d heard any news relating to the birth of Baby Sussex.



While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle await the arrival their first child, William admitted that he was just as clueless as them.



While Kate Middleton remains at home in London, William has been in New Zealand to pay respect to the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

While the rest of us are yet to stop refreshing Twitter and haven’t showered in a matter of days now (look, the minute I go wash, that baby will be born), Prince William is remaining entirely chill regarding the arrival of Baby Sussex.

Due to become an uncle any day now, you might think that the Duke of Cambridge would be hanging on the telephone to hear news from his brother, Prince Harry. But it turns out William is just as clueless as the rest of us as to when Meghan Markle will give birth, and there's not a whole lot he can do about it. A strangely comforting thought, isn’t it? We're all in this together.

For the past four solid days now, endless rumors have been circulating to suggest that the Duchess of Sussex may have secretly gone into labor at their Frogmore Cottage home. An ambulance outside the Sussex residence sent fans into a frenzy, but Harry's appearance at the London Marathon on Sunday calmed things back down a little.

Getty Images

So, with all of that confusion to contend with, it’s understandable that one straight-talking royal family fan interrogated Prince William for the inside knowledge.

William, who is currently in New Zealand to pay tribute to all those affected by the Christchurch Terror Attack, was quizzed by a well-wisher as to whether there was any updates on the arrival of his future niece or nephew.

According to Town and Country, William was asked, "Any sign of the royal baby?" In good humor and admitting that he couldn’t be much help, he simply responded: "I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate."

Getty Images

I mean, at least he’s honest. And I really love the idea that Harry will be dropping a selection of baby, milk bottle, and crown emojis into the Royal Fab Four group chat when Baby Sussex does decide to make their royal debut.

