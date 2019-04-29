image
Today's Top Stories
1
Where To Stay, Eat, & Drink in the North Fork
image
2
Can Li Li Leung Save USA Gymnastics?
image
3
High-Waisted Shorts Are the Style for Summer
image
4
The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image
5
30 Reality Stars Who Are Super Famous Now

Prince William Gave the Funniest Response When Asked if Baby Sussex Had Arrived Yet

The royal group chat must be poppin'.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    While the rest of us are yet to stop refreshing Twitter and haven’t showered in a matter of days now (look, the minute I go wash, that baby will be born), Prince William is remaining entirely chill regarding the arrival of Baby Sussex.

    Due to become an uncle any day now, you might think that the Duke of Cambridge would be hanging on the telephone to hear news from his brother, Prince Harry. But it turns out William is just as clueless as the rest of us as to when Meghan Markle will give birth, and there's not a whole lot he can do about it. A strangely comforting thought, isn’t it? We're all in this together.

    For the past four solid days now, endless rumors have been circulating to suggest that the Duchess of Sussex may have secretly gone into labor at their Frogmore Cottage home. An ambulance outside the Sussex residence sent fans into a frenzy, but Harry's appearance at the London Marathon on Sunday calmed things back down a little.

    image
    Getty Images

    So, with all of that confusion to contend with, it’s understandable that one straight-talking royal family fan interrogated Prince William for the inside knowledge.

    William, who is currently in New Zealand to pay tribute to all those affected by the Christchurch Terror Attack, was quizzed by a well-wisher as to whether there was any updates on the arrival of his future niece or nephew.

    According to Town and Country, William was asked, "Any sign of the royal baby?" In good humor and admitting that he couldn’t be much help, he simply responded: "I haven't got my phone on me, I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate."

    image
    Getty Images

    I mean, at least he’s honest. And I really love the idea that Harry will be dropping a selection of baby, milk bottle, and crown emojis into the Royal Fab Four group chat when Baby Sussex does decide to make their royal debut.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Story
    image
    Prince Harry's Surprise London Marathon Appearance
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    image Meghan and Harry's Wedding Gift for Idris Elba
    Prince William Relaxing With A Book Why Prince William Was "Painfully Shy" in School
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Meghan "Felt Sorry" After Kate's Post-Birth Photos
    image Prince Harry's Surprise London Marathon Appearance
    Kate Middleton Wedding day A Royal Photographer on Will and Kate's Wedding
    image Why Charles Was Disappointed When Harry Was Born
    image Meghan Markle-Loved Serum Is 20% Off Right Now
    kate middleton camera 14 Royal Family Photos Taken By Kate Middleton
    image Kate and Prince William's Secret Visit to Frogmore
    Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
    Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte