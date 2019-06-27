The celebrities are gathering in France ahead of the pop culture nuptials of the year: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' impending wedding. But one major figure is yet to arrive: Sophie's Game of Thrones sister and IRL best friend, Maisie Williams. She'll be one of two maids of honor at the wedding, Sophie revealed earlier this year, plus she was present and correct at Sophie's recent bachelorette party. Basically, she's guaranteed to get there; for now, it's just a question of when.

Sophie and Joe arrived in Paris last week, posting sweet matching selfies over the weekend with the Eiffel Tower in the background (nbd). The couple, of course, are already legally married, courtesy of one already legendary Vegas ceremony back in May. But they've been open about their plans for a grand affair in France, though naturally they've kept the specific location under wraps.

The date, meanwhile, is widely believed to be Saturday, June 29, or thereabouts—thanks to one Dr. Phil, who commented on the aforementioned Paris selfie, "Easy now! 1 week to go!"

Many of the wedding guests have already joined Sophie and Joe in France: as Harper's Bazaar reported, the couple celebrated the run-up to the wedding with a boat party on the Seine, with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in attendance. No Maisie yet, however; according to Metro (and Maisie's own Instagram stories), she just returned from a couples' vacation in the Seychelles with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby.

By Monday, Wednesday, June 2, Maisie was back in London: she posted a photo on her story of an unpleasantly crowded carriage on the London Underground, while a few hours later, she shared a snap of her freshly dyed pink hair, courtesy of the iconic Bleach London. It seems safe to assume that she'll be heading to France any day now — with flawless pink hair, naturally.

