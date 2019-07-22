If you're interested in social media stalking the men from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, this is your guide to all of their accounts.

Members of Bachelor Nation love to dig deep into the contestants' social media accounts for clues about who wins the season, who ends up in paradise, and who is there for the right reasons.

From Luke P. to Mike J. to the guys still in the game, here are all of the Bachelorette Season 15 accounts you need to follow.

If you are a citizen of Bachelor Nation, then you have needs. You need to be home on Monday nights. Preferably with wine. You need to share your opinions about the current Bachelor or Bachelorette's villain and who is there for the right reasons.

Since Monday night comes but once a week, members of Bachelor Nation are left to scour the wilds of the interwebz for extra intel about the best (and worst) contestants on the show. Some read interviews from the contestants' jilted exes. Some follow Reality Steve's behind-the-scenes and spoiler-filled updates. And some go full Sherlock on social media, scouring for clues about who wins the Bachelor or Bachelorette's heart, who ends up in Paradise and who has skeletons hiding in their digital closets.

Here's your guide to all of the Instagram and Twitter accounts you need to follow for Hannah Brown's turn on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown

Role: The Bachelorette

Instagram: @alabamahannah

Twitter: @AlabamaHannah

Social strength: Tweeting about herself in third person.



Role: The Country Crooner (/SPOILER)

Instagram: @jedwyatt

Twitter (public): @jedwyattmusic

Twitter (private): @WyattJed

Social strength: Crooning, obvs.

Role: The Nice Guy Pilot / Windmill Stud

Instagram: @pilot_pete

Twitter: N/A

Social strength: Cock(pit) shots.



Role: The Ridiculously Good-Looking Guy

Instagram: @tylerjcameron3

Twitter: @TylerJCameron3

Social strength: MODELING. PICS.



Role: The Villain

Instagram: @luke_parker777

Twitter: @luke_parker777

Social strength: #Fitspo

Role: The Sincere Guy

Instagram: @mikejohnson1

Twitter: @themikejohnson3

Social strength: Flirting with Demi Lovato.



Garrett Powell

Role: The Instigator

Instagram: @rgarrettp

Twitter: @RgarrettP

Social strength: Golf pics galore, if that's what you're into.

Connor Saeli

Role: The Perfectly Nice Dude

Instagram: @consaelaway

Twitter: @ConnorSaeli

Social strength: Non-Bachelorette travel porn.

John Paul Jones

Role: The Inexplicable (But Also Totally Perfect) Fan Favorite / Chicken Nugget Connoisseur

Instagram: @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones

Twitter: N/A

Social strength: Being JPJ. Also this dog:

Cameron "Cam" Ayala

Role: The Needy, Manipulative Rapper

Instagram: @camronayala

Twitter: @CamRonAyala

Social strength: Promoting TF out of the Bachelor franchise for ABC.

