Where to Follow Every 'Bachelorette' Contestant From Hannah Brown's Season on Social Media

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Craig SjodinGetty Images
  • If you're interested in social media stalking the men from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, this is your guide to all of their accounts.
  • Members of Bachelor Nation love to dig deep into the contestants' social media accounts for clues about who wins the season, who ends up in paradise, and who is there for the right reasons.
  • From Luke P. to Mike J. to the guys still in the game, here are all of the Bachelorette Season 15 accounts you need to follow.

      If you are a citizen of Bachelor Nation, then you have needs. You need to be home on Monday nights. Preferably with wine. You need to share your opinions about the current Bachelor or Bachelorette's villain and who is there for the right reasons.

      Since Monday night comes but once a week, members of Bachelor Nation are left to scour the wilds of the interwebz for extra intel about the best (and worst) contestants on the show. Some read interviews from the contestants' jilted exes. Some follow Reality Steve's behind-the-scenes and spoiler-filled updates. And some go full Sherlock on social media, scouring for clues about who wins the Bachelor or Bachelorette's heart, who ends up in Paradise and who has skeletons hiding in their digital closets.

      Here's your guide to all of the Instagram and Twitter accounts you need to follow for Hannah Brown's turn on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

      Hannah Brown

      View this post on Instagram

      Opa!

      A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

      Role: The Bachelorette

      Instagram: @alabamahannah

      Twitter: @AlabamaHannah

      Social strength: Tweeting about herself in third person.

      Jed Wyatt

      Role: The Country Crooner (/SPOILER)

      Instagram: @jedwyatt

      Twitter (public): @jedwyattmusic

      Twitter (private): @WyattJed

      Social strength: Crooning, obvs.

      Peter Weber

      View this post on Instagram

      Hannah meets the Webers

      A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

      Role: The Nice Guy Pilot / Windmill Stud

      Instagram: @pilot_pete

      Twitter: N/A

      Social strength: Cock(pit) shots.

      View this post on Instagram

      Birds of a feather flock together @jettinjack

      A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

      Tyler Cameron

      View this post on Instagram

      Who did it better?? #MasterMinds

      A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

      Role: The Ridiculously Good-Looking Guy

      Instagram: @tylerjcameron3

      Twitter: @TylerJCameron3

      Social strength: MODELING. PICS.

      Luke Parker

      View this post on Instagram

      It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday. As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me. This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous

      A post shared by Luke Joshua Parker (@luke_parker777) on

      Role: The Villain

      Instagram: @luke_parker777

      Twitter: @luke_parker777

      Social strength: #Fitspo

      View this post on Instagram

      Getting warmed up for next week 🌹

      A post shared by Luke Joshua Parker (@luke_parker777) on

      Mike Johnson

      Role: The Sincere Guy

      Instagram: @mikejohnson1

      Twitter: @themikejohnson3

      Social strength: Flirting with Demi Lovato.

      Garrett Powell

      Role: The Instigator

      Instagram: @rgarrettp

      Twitter: @RgarrettP

      Social strength: Golf pics galore, if that's what you're into.

      View this post on Instagram

      Full send on a Tuesday ⛳️

      A post shared by Garrett Powell (@rgarrettp) on

      Connor Saeli

      Role: The Perfectly Nice Dude

      Instagram: @consaelaway

      Twitter: @ConnorSaeli

      Social strength: Non-Bachelorette travel porn.

      John Paul Jones

      View this post on Instagram

      it’s Wednesday my dudes

      A post shared by John Paul Jones (@johnpauljonesjohnpauljones) on

      Role: The Inexplicable (But Also Totally Perfect) Fan Favorite / Chicken Nugget Connoisseur

      Instagram: @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones

      Twitter: N/A

      Social strength: Being JPJ. Also this dog:

      View this post on Instagram

      Courtesy of @bellaandthebean

      A post shared by John Paul Jones (@johnpauljonesjohnpauljones) on

      Cameron "Cam" Ayala

      Role: The Needy, Manipulative Rapper

      Instagram: @camronayala

      Twitter: @CamRonAyala

      Social strength: Promoting TF out of the Bachelor franchise for ABC.

