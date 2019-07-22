- If you're interested in social media stalking the men from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, this is your guide to all of their accounts.
- Members of Bachelor Nation love to dig deep into the contestants' social media accounts for clues about who wins the season, who ends up in paradise, and who is there for the right reasons.
- From Luke P. to Mike J. to the guys still in the game, here are all of the Bachelorette Season 15 accounts you need to follow.
If you are a citizen of Bachelor Nation, then you have needs. You need to be home on Monday nights. Preferably with wine. You need to share your opinions about the current Bachelor or Bachelorette's villain and who is there for the right reasons.
Since Monday night comes but once a week, members of Bachelor Nation are left to scour the wilds of the interwebz for extra intel about the best (and worst) contestants on the show. Some read interviews from the contestants' jilted exes. Some follow Reality Steve's behind-the-scenes and spoiler-filled updates. And some go full Sherlock on social media, scouring for clues about who wins the Bachelor or Bachelorette's heart, who ends up in Paradise and who has skeletons hiding in their digital closets.
Here's your guide to all of the Instagram and Twitter accounts you need to follow for Hannah Brown's turn on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.
Hannah Brown
Role: The Bachelorette
Instagram: @alabamahannah
Twitter: @AlabamaHannah
Social strength: Tweeting about herself in third person.
Jed Wyatt
Role: The Country Crooner (/SPOILER)
Instagram: @jedwyatt
Twitter (public): @jedwyattmusic
Twitter (private): @WyattJed
Social strength: Crooning, obvs.
Peter Weber
Role: The Nice Guy Pilot / Windmill Stud
Instagram: @pilot_pete
Twitter: N/A
Social strength: Cock(pit) shots.
Tyler Cameron
Role: The Ridiculously Good-Looking Guy
Instagram: @tylerjcameron3
Twitter: @TylerJCameron3
Social strength: MODELING. PICS.
Luke Parker
Role: The Villain
Instagram: @luke_parker777
Twitter: @luke_parker777
Social strength: #Fitspo
Mike Johnson
Role: The Sincere Guy
Instagram: @mikejohnson1
Twitter: @themikejohnson3
Social strength: Flirting with Demi Lovato.
Garrett Powell
Role: The Instigator
Instagram: @rgarrettp
Twitter: @RgarrettP
Social strength: Golf pics galore, if that's what you're into.
Connor Saeli
Role: The Perfectly Nice Dude
Instagram: @consaelaway
Twitter: @ConnorSaeli
Social strength: Non-Bachelorette travel porn.
John Paul Jones
Role: The Inexplicable (But Also Totally Perfect) Fan Favorite / Chicken Nugget Connoisseur
Instagram: @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones
Twitter: N/A
Social strength: Being JPJ. Also this dog:
Cameron "Cam" Ayala
Role: The Needy, Manipulative Rapper
Instagram: @camronayala
Twitter: @CamRonAyala
Social strength: Promoting TF out of the Bachelor franchise for ABC.
