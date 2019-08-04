image
Jed Wyatt's Ex, Haley Stevens, Gushes About Hannah Brown and How She Handled the Broken Engagement

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
John FleenorGetty Images
  • The season finale of The Bachelorette saw a legitimately shocking conclusion as Hannah Brown learned that her fiancé, Jed Wyatt, had been in a relationship with fellow Nashville musician Haley Stevens when he left for the show.
    • Haley shared her story with People magazine as the show was airing and Hannah and Jed confronted the situation on camera for the finale, during which the couple revealed that their engagement had been called off.
      • In a new interview with Reality Steve, Haley discussed the finale fall out and praised Hannah's handling of the situation.

        Every year, Chris Harrison insists that the current season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is the "most dramatic ever." Usually, that's a lie. This year, however, Chris is two for two.

        After Colton Underwood's fence-jumping, no-engagement finale with Cassie Randolph, it didn't feel like the drama could escalate, but it did. Hannah "Beast Mode" Brown brought it all season—from sending a guy home during the welcome cocktail party, to screaming at guys to stay in their lanes, to changing the way the world looks at windmills forever.

        But the real drama came courtesy of Hannah's winner, Jed Wyatt, who was outed in June as having had a girlfriend waiting for him at home when he left for the show. Jed's ex, Haley Stevens, shared her story with People magazine, explaining that she was under the impression that the aspiring singer/songwriter was using the show purely for publicity for his music career and planned to return to her, only to ghost her entirely after leaving for Bachelor Nation.

        During the finale, Hannah and Jed confronted the issue on camera and Hannah ultimately decided to end the relationship.

        In a new interview with Bachelor Nation spoiler king Reality Steve, Haley had nothing but praise for Hannah and the grace and strength with which she handled the devastating news.

        "I'm mean the person here who's, talk about embarrassed or... I don't even think it's embarrassing," Haley said. "I think she handled herself and handled the situation, better than I could have even imagined. Calling him on his sh*t and standing up for herself—I think that was amazing and that's the thing that was the most important."

        Well said.

