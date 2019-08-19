Why Royal Experts Think Archie Harrison Will Follow in Princess Diana's Footsteps

The youngest member of the royal family, Archie Harrison, is obviously destined for great things.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son might grow up to follow in his late grandmother, Princess Diana's, footsteps.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained why during an interview with Express.

Royal fans the world over are excited to watch little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the youngest member of the British royal family, grow up into the amazing human we all know he's destined to be.

With parents like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie growing up to be 100 percent amazing is a given, but there's another royal relative experts think he might turn out to take after—his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Archie might end up following Diana's lead as a champion for the people.



"Archie’s future is the subject of considerable speculation," he told Express. "He does not use the title of Earl of Dumbarton, though as things stand he would automatically become an HRH when Charles ascends the throne. It is unclear however, what the plans for Archie’s future are other than the fact that his parents intend to give him as normal a childhood as possible."

Fitzwilliams also says that Harry and Meghan's decision to start Archie's world travels this year might be a source of inspiration for his future.

"They will also be taking him to South Africa in the autumn and there will be global interest in this trip," he said. "He is 7th in line to the throne and obviously will fall further down the pecking order in future years. However as the son of Harry and Meghan, in whom there is huge interest, who is also biracial and who has dual nationality, Archie has the potential to become a role model for the less fortunate one day. He is not and will never be in the category of those royals who do not have titles and in whom there is little interest, if only because of whom his parents are."

This all sounds great and totally in line with the values we know the Sussex family holds dear.

