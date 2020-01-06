US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Patricia Arquette Accidentally Hit Joey King In the Head With Her Golden Globe

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration - Inside
Rodin EckenrothGetty Images
  • After the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, The Act stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette attended InStyle and Disney's post-Globes event.
    • During the event, Arquette accidentally hit King in the head with her Golden Globe, leaving a bruise.
      • King shared pictures of her bruise on Monday and explained that it (or, more specifically the story behind it) will give her "bragging rights for the rest of my life."

        Joey King understands the value of a truly, uniquely cool thing happening to her.

        On Sunday night, the young actress apparently took a blow to the head while celebrating the Golden Globes with her The Act costar, Patricia Arquette. Arquette won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as King's character's creepy, Munchausen syndrome by proxy-suffering mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

        King and Arquette both attended the InStyle and Disney's post-Globes event, where the accidental head-hitting seems to have occurred. On Monday, King shared pictures of the bruise the incident left on her forward on Twitter.

        "Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life," she tweeted.

        In The Act, Arquette's character methodically and repeatedly abuses her daughter (played by King) over the course of years until her daughter and her boyfriend eventually plan her murder. That bit of irony, of course, only makes this bruise/badge of honor even more amazing—and helps explain why the story will gibe King bragging rights for life.

